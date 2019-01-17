Girard-Perregaux Unveils A New Laureato For Today’s Most Active Men

One of the most enduring names in Girard-Perregaux’s watchmaking history is the Laureato and in 2019 it returns with three variations dedicated to the most active purveyors of luxury watches.

The latest changes to the Laureato which was shown off at this year’s SIHH includes a bigger case now measuring in at 44mm in comparison to the previous 42mm. Bigger doesn’t mean heavier though. The Swiss watchmaker employed black PVD treated titanium for the case which allows it to be lighter than the old 42mm model whilst remaining ultra strong. Water resistance is another improvement across the name which now sees all three Laureato models reaching 300m in depth.

Design-wise the trio feature striking sunburst dials with a colour gradation running from dark blue in the centre to deep black around the rim. A blue-stitched black rubber strap marries perfectly in the masculine department of the latest Laureatos.

Laureato Absolute

Ref: 81070-21-491-FH6A

Functions: hours, minutes, central seconds, date

Case: 44mm polished and satin-brushed black PVD-treated titanium

Bezel: octagonal with circular satin-brushed black PVD-treated titanium

Dial: blue gradated into black, sunburst finish and Super-LumiNova markings

Water resistance: 300 metres (30 ATM)

Power reserve: 46 hours

Strap: Black rubber with blue topstitching

Laureato Absolute Chronograph

Ref: 81060-21-491-FH6A

Functions: Hours, minutes, central seconds, date, chronograph

Case: 44mm polished and satin-brushed black PVD-treated titanium

Bezel: circular satin-brushed black PVD-treated

Dial: Two superimposed, hollowed plates: the one on top in gradated shades of blue, with a sunburst finish

Water resistance: 300 metres (30 ATM)

Power reserve: 46 hours

Strap: Black rubber with blue topstitching

Laureato Absolute WW.TC

Ref: 81060-21-491-FH6A

Functions: Hours, minutes, central seconds, world time with day/night indicator

Case: 44mm polished and satin-brushed black PVD-treated titanium

Bezel: Octagonal, in circular satin-brushed black PVD-treated titanium

Dial: Gradated shade running form blue to black, sunburst finish

Water resistance: 300 metres (30 ATM)

Power reserve: 46 hours

Strap: Black rubber with blue topstitching