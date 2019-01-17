Girard-Perregaux Unveils A New Laureato For Today’s Most Active Men

One of the most enduring names in Girard-Perregaux’s watchmaking history is the Laureato and in 2019 it returns with three variations dedicated to the most active purveyors of luxury watches.
The latest changes to the Laureato which was shown off at this year’s SIHH includes a bigger case now measuring in at 44mm in comparison to the previous 42mm. Bigger doesn’t mean heavier though. The Swiss watchmaker employed black PVD treated titanium for the case which allows it to be lighter than the old 42mm model whilst remaining ultra strong. Water resistance is another improvement across the name which now sees all three Laureato models reaching 300m in depth.
Design-wise the trio feature striking sunburst dials with a colour gradation running from dark blue in the centre to deep black around the rim. A blue-stitched black rubber strap marries perfectly in the masculine department of the latest Laureatos.
Laureato Absolute
Ref: 81070-21-491-FH6A
Functions: hours, minutes, central seconds, date
Case: 44mm polished and satin-brushed black PVD-treated titanium
Bezel: octagonal with circular satin-brushed black PVD-treated titanium
Dial: blue gradated into black, sunburst finish and Super-LumiNova markings
Water resistance: 300 metres (30 ATM)
Power reserve: 46 hours
Strap: Black rubber with blue topstitching
Laureato Absolute Chronograph
Ref: 81060-21-491-FH6A
Functions: Hours, minutes, central seconds, date, chronograph
Case: 44mm polished and satin-brushed black PVD-treated titanium
Bezel: circular satin-brushed black PVD-treated
Dial: Two superimposed, hollowed plates: the one on top in gradated shades of blue, with a sunburst finish
Water resistance: 300 metres (30 ATM)
Power reserve: 46 hours
Strap: Black rubber with blue topstitching
Laureato Absolute WW.TC
Ref: 81060-21-491-FH6A
Functions: Hours, minutes, central seconds, world time with day/night indicator
Case: 44mm polished and satin-brushed black PVD-treated titanium
Bezel: Octagonal, in circular satin-brushed black PVD-treated titanium
Dial: Gradated shade running form blue to black, sunburst finish
Water resistance: 300 metres (30 ATM)
Power reserve: 46 hours
Strap: Black rubber with blue topstitching