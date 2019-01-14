IWC Goes Full Military Spec With A Camouflage Top Gun Timepiece

Strikingly masculine from every angle – if you don’t lose it in the sand. That’s one way to describe one of the most impressive timepieces to come out of IWC’s latest Pilot’s Watch collection at SIHH 2019.

The Swiss watchmaker debuted a four tier line-up which included the Spitfire model, “Le Petit Prince” models, “Antoine de Saint Exupéry” models and our pick of the bunch, the latest TOP GUN watches.

The 2019 hero piece under this banner is the Pilot’s Watch Double Chronograph TOP GUN Ceratanium – the first pilot’s watch from IWC to feature the brand’s proprietary Ceratanium case which boasts the lightweight properties of titanium alongside the scratch-resistant hardness of ceramic.

Our pick though is the stunning Pilot’s Watch Chronograph TOP GUN Edition “Mojave Desert”, IWC’s first watch with a case crafted entirely from sand-coloured ceramic. Adding to its exclusivity is a limited production run of just 500 pieces.

Pilot’s Watch Chronograph TOP GUN Edition “Mojave Desert”

Reference: Ref. IW389103

Case: 44.5mm sand-coloured ceramic with titanium caseback

Movement: Mechanical chronograph movement

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, day/date, chronograph function for hours, minutes and seconds

Power reserve: 46 hours

Dial: Dark brown with sand coloured hands

Strap: Sand-coloured rubber strap with textile inlay

Waterproof: 60m

Pilot’s Watch Double Chronograph TOP GUN Ceratanium

Reference: Ref. IW371815

Case: 44mm matte black Ceratanium case

Movement: Mechanical chronograph movement

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, day/date, chronograph function for hours, minutes and seconds

Power reserve: 44 hours

Dial: Black with black hands

Strap: Black rubber strap

Waterproof: 60m