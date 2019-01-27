Man Confronts Cheating Partner At Melbourne Airport In Most Hilarious Way

Around 44% of Australians admit to infidelity in a relationship. When it comes to playing up while abroad a recent US survey discovered around 36 percent of men and 13 percent of women gave into temptation while on a holiday or business trip. They may be some pretty dismal stats when it comes to trust in a relationship but don’t worry it’s not all bad news.

What if your partner does cheat and you find out while they’re still abroad? Do you confront them over the phone? Do you write a shitty email? Or maybe just forget to pick them up from the airport. “Where are you?” “Oh I’m sorry I don’t pick up cheaters from airports.”

This week, a local Melbourne hero took it up a notch with this creative and cold blooded approach to confronting his cheating partner at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport.

It’s presumed he was welcoming home his partner from an international adventure and instead decided to call the cheater out…. in public with a big sign saying “I know YOU cheated”.

At Melbourne airport today 😂 he was waiting to greet his cheating partner… I AM DECEASED pic.twitter.com/zhqJ4TwRIp — Kryz (@KrystaalA) January 23, 2019

In true internet style it didn’t take long for the trolls to add their two cents. It seems his sandals were not a hit.

From the look of that sandals he got on, i wld’ve cheated too. That sandals were cancelled way back chile…😶 — 😛 (@JustMYSELFandI0) January 24, 2019

In the Birkenstock’s. Relaxed AF 😭 — Billy Baratheon (@kNo_Mercy) January 24, 2019

Those shoes were probably why — Sass Panda (@TamsynFrankson) January 24, 2019

Thankfully someone came to this legend’s defence.

The fact that so many people would “cheat on him because of his sandals” is also the reason that so many of y’all “can’t find a good man” — Regina George (@jourrrrr) January 24, 2019