This Man Discovered One Of The Most Productive Ways To Beat Drinking & Depression

Benjamin Smith spent a decade of his youth overindulging in everything a young man shouldn’t.

Huge weekly benders, gambling, drugs and weight gain were just the least of his problems. On top of this Smith was also isolating himself and using vices to mask his deepening depression.

“I was a person that wouldn’t talk to anyone. I’d bottle it up and be like a kettle,” he explains. The drinking was consistent month-on-month, but every now and then Smith would have a bad night and simply “explode”.

“I said to myself I need to get my life in order otherwise I’ll end up six feet under or in a cell.”

He’d verbally abuse people, lose his friends, lose family and eventually lose his own relationship.

“At first it was social drinking and everything was ok, but then it just ended up bad nine times out of ten whenever I turned to the bottle instead of turning to someone and speaking about my problems.”

“You’d wake up and say to yourself, ‘who do I need to apologise to today?'”

Smith would be scared of touching his phone for a week simply because he had no recollection of what he had done during his drinking benders. At the worst of it, Smith was simply drinking to pass out.

“It was my way of escaping reality. Stresses of work. Troubles of family and friends. Just completely black myself out to oblivion.”

Losing everything close to him would eventually bring him to a stark realisation.

“I said [to myself] I need to get my life in order otherwise I’ll end up six feet under or in a cell.”

Benjamin’s story isn’t just about legitimising the existence of men’s mental health, but also about finding a productive outlet which isn’t detrimental to the body and mind. This is how lifting turned Benjamin Smith’s life around for the better.

And this is his secret to beating depression.

Admit That You’re Not Okay

I think men put on a good poker face when it comes to depression. But at the end of the day, men or women, it’s the same.

Men tend to have this thing where we paint it as we don’t have problems and we should be strong for everyone else. The stigma is terrible. If I didn’t speak up when I did, I wouldn’t know where I’d be today. I’m thankful I did it and took that first step forward.

It’s not as scary as people paint it out to be, you know. A lot of people think I have to speak to my wife, mother or friends and they’re going to laugh at us. At the end of the day you don’t have to.

The first person I spoke to was my doctor and it was total confidentiality. It was good to get it off my chest and it will make you feel like this weight was lifted off your shoulders.

Find Your Outlet To Beat Depression

I woke up one day and said let’s give this whole gym thing a go. I did it for three months…and then gave up.

I had to tell myself I needed to stick to this because I stuck to drinking for so long, I need to try this to prove that I could change something for the better. This is where I met my personal trainer and now close friend, Adam from Anytime Fitness.

What did Adam do for me?

There’s people at the gym that I became friends with just from training. We’re always supporting one another. Adam was one of those people. We always say tomorrow’s a new day and we get into it and push hard in our sessions. After a big workout, 9 out of 10 times I’d feel better.

That’s not to say it was easy. I would always have my good and bad days in training. Adam would push me even on days when I wasn’t having P.T sessions with him.

When I’d walk into the gym feeling a bit down, Adam would notice the change in my character and ask if everything was okay. Support wasn’t extended to just our P.T sessions. We formed more of a friendship and going to the gym and seeing that there’s people there who can support me helped me find my outlet beyond just a simple gym membership.

How To Stay Positive During The Tougher Days

There’s obviously days where I don’t want to go to the gym. The secret is to just drive there, walk in the door and see how you go.

I’ll tell myself if I get up and make that first step to get dressed and get in the car and get to the gym, I probably won’t end up doing a good session, but even if I just go in there for half an hour, I’ve still gotten up and done something positive for the day. That’s the secret.

The alternative is barricading myself in the room, sitting in the darkness and dwelling on things I’m sad or angry about. No one wants that, so you have to constantly tell yourself to stop overthinking. Just get up and go.

It’s taken me a little while to get to that stage. Early stages it was support from the club and Adam who’d keep me on track.

He’d ring me and say, “You’re coming to the gym today”. It’s that initial call that would get me there when usually say, “I’ll skip today, I’ve been working hard”.

Then you’ll get a call asking, “What time are you in today mate?” and I’d have to say, “Oh, I’ll be in in a minute”.

It took me about two to three months before I started seeing results. Those two months were the hardest to start. I started with three days then went to five days and then six.

After sticking to that schedule for two months, I started to see a difference in my body and wanted to continue to see if I could achieve something more.

Come the weekends and I was soon telling myself, “Yes! I can go to the gym now.”

People were going out and I’m going to the gym. Surround yourself with positive supporters and use your results to fuel your ambition.

How To Train Around External Commitments

I’m a shift worker rostered both day and night and I can still get to the gym five days a week. A 24 hour gym helps but I’ve now become the type of person who will go regardless of work or social life. There’s always time. It’s only an hour out of your day and you’re guaranteed to feel better after it.

Even when I’m not having a P.T session with Adam, I can still walk up to him and ask a quick question regarding my fitness. Over time you learn a lot more about staying fit.

Telling Yourself “This Won’t Work For Me…”

What would I tell a guy who’s going through what I once had?

Don’t diss it till you try it. Those people who say, “That’s not going to help me,” I can tell them that I’m a living-breathing example of what you can become when you just get out there and do something you’ve never done. You will not turn around and tell me months later it was the wrong decision.

Dying is hard but finding a new outlet and habit which won’t put you down is even harder.

Also never underestimate the power of a simple chat. Most of my chats were at the gym when I was working out with a friend or Adam in between sets. Speak about your day, your concerns. It’s about clearing your mind and releasing endorphins at the same time.

Whatever you do, whether it’s the gym or some other form of fitness that demands your brain’s fitness, go do that first. Get your emotions out constructively. After it, you’ll be glad you didn’t pick up that bottle or do those drugs instead.