Omega Unveil Their Latest Seamaster Crafted From Ceramic & Titanium

Same unmistakable silhouette, entirely new casing that’s set to be Omega‘s toughest offering yet. That’s the latest proposition from the Swiss watchmaker who overnight unveiled their latest Seamaster Diver 300M model.

Whilst we’ve seen ceramic versions of this watch before, it’s the first time that the watch will come in a grade 5 titanium-ceramic combination – titanium-ceramic on the case and titanium on the bezel and caseback. This robust new case will accompany a timepiece which affords true diving capability and chronometer certification.

Since the Seamaster is a diver’s watch, Omega have taken it in their stride to ensure legibility is met with the black and white face finished with Luminova indexes on a black tide pattern dial. A sturdy black rubber strap completes the latest diver.

Specifications

Case: 43.5mm grade-5 titanium and black ceramic

Dial: Black ceramic

Movement: Omega Calibre 8806

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds

Power reserve: 55 hours

Water resistance: 300 metres

Strap: Black rubber strap