Panerai’s Latest Watch Is Made Out Of Recycled Aircraft Titanium

Long heralded as the watchmaker for ‘manly men‘, Panerai have since been playing to a different tune to branch out a bit. First it was the smaller and slimmer cases in their signature crown-shield design, and in 2019 it’s an eco-friendly approach as the first luxury watch to ever feature EcoTitanium construction – aviation-grade recycled titanium that’s been sourced directly from the scrap yards of major aircraft manufacturers.

This innovative and environmentally-friendly pairing also sees the ambassadorial backing of Mike Horn, one of the world’s greatest explorers who’s known for completing a solo journey around the equator without motorised transport.

The new Panerai Submersible Mike Horn Edition watches which debuted at SIHH come in two variations. The standard variant boasts a light, strong and resistant black strap that’s made from recycled PET (plastic) to minimise the effects on the environment. This green initiative also extends to packaging which is also recycled. On the face it features green Luminescent markings on the dial and bezel.

The limited edition Submersible meanwhile carries a blue recycled PET strap and blue luminescent markings on the dial and bezel. The special aspect of this watch though is a once in a lifetime experience with Mike Horn himself. Limited to just 19 examples across Panerai’s global boutiques, each owner will be given the chance to experience a few days of intensive training with Horn among the ice floes of the Arctic. It’s slated to be proper Bear Grylls stuff with attendees taking on nature whilst learning about the fragility of our eco-system.

PAM00984 (Black Strap) Specifications

Movement: In-house automatic mechanical, P. 9010 calibre

Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds, date, calculation of immersion time

Case: 47mm EcoTitanium including EcoTitanium caseback and crown protector

Dial: Black

Power reserve: 72 hours

Water resistance: 300m

Strap: Black recycled PET

PAM00985 (Blue Strap) Specifications

Movement: In-house automatic mechanical, P. 9010 calibre

Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds, date, calculation of immersion time

Case: 47mm EcoTitanium including EcoTitanium caseback and crown protector

Dial: Black

Power reserve: 72 hours

Water resistance: 300m

Strap: Blue recycled PET