Vacheron Constantin Create A Watch That ‘Hibernates’ When It Isn’t Worn

In nature there are animals that can slow down their heart rate in order to hibernate over the harshest winters. Come spring and these animals thaw as their heart rates rise, allowing them to kick back to life as if nothing happened.

Vacheron Constantin have taken this very same principle of nature and applied it to their latest Traditionnelle Twin Beat Perpetual Calendar. When worn, the Traditionnelle Twin Beat Perpetual Calendar beats at a high frequency that is aligned with the modern active lifestyles. The watch conventionally displays the hours, minutes, date, month, leap year cycle and power reserve on its dial.

When the watch comes off the wrist at the day’s end, Vacheron’s in-house developed calibre 3610 QP automatically slows down in order to guarantee an extended power reserve of at least 65 days. This creation from the Swiss watchmaker essentially marries a high-frequency Active mode and low-frequency Standby mode in order to achieve lossless timekeeping whether the watch is on the wrist or resting on a side table.

Even more surprising is the compact 42mm case which is a feat considering the high complication and extended power reserve feature.

The 18th century art on the dial which features frosted and sandblasted finishes is a fine contrast to the mechanical innovation within.

The Traditionnelle Twin Beat Perpetual Calendar is no doubt one of the more extravagant pieces of SIHH 2019.