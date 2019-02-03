The following article was produced in partnership with Louis Vuitton

Abloh has admitted that luck and being in the right place at the right time played a big part in getting him to where he is today.

But before he took on the role at Louis Vuitton, before he turned sneakers into a lucrative collector’s game and before he scored a Grammy nomination for art directing Kanye West and Jay-Z’s 2011 album, he was simply Virgil Abloh – the architecture student.

Enrolled in a master’s degree at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Abloh was able to fine tune his own aesthetic compass thanks to the exemplary modernist works from Rem Koolhaas and Mies van der Rohe that littered the campus grounds. Call it art imitating inspiration.

Coincidentally, the curriculum in which Abloh was enrolled in was also founded by Mies van der Rohe and it was here that Abloh learnt how to accommodate both the “tourist” and the “purist” into his own works. The metaphor is a concept born from the conversations of contemporary architecture: How structures and forms are perceived by the broader public whilst simultaneously engaging with architects and experts alike.

In the architectural medium, buildings are designed to accommodate its ‘consumers’ – the public. How the public engages with a building can affect how generations down the line will experience that particular city. Hence the importance of familiarity through design.

Abloh took that very same architectural principle and applied it to the world of fashion. The result is a unique urban identity that seamlessly manifests itself through pieces of clothing.

Virgil Abloh’s personal design language is therefore one that borrows from the mediocrity of everyday life and amplifies it into a movement.

This dynamic new language now lives on in Louis Vuitton’s SS19 collection.