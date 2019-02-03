There’s a general consensus that whatever Virgil Abloh touches turns into cool. Call him a mastermind. Call him lucky. Just don’t call him a ‘designer’ or an ‘imagemaker’. As the current head of menswear at fashion’s luxury powerhouse Louis Vuitton, Abloh simply wants to be known as the guy who’s trying to redefine the meaning of ‘Artistic Director’ for a whole new generation.
His game plan is as abstract as it is obscure. And that’s the point.
“Speak to the tourist and purist simultaneously,” Abloh once said.
How Virgil Is Redefining The Architecture Of Luxury Fashion
The following article was produced in partnership with Louis Vuitton
Abloh has admitted that luck and being in the right place at the right time played a big part in getting him to where he is today.
But before he took on the role at Louis Vuitton, before he turned sneakers into a lucrative collector’s game and before he scored a Grammy nomination for art directing Kanye West and Jay-Z’s 2011 album, he was simply Virgil Abloh – the architecture student.
Enrolled in a master’s degree at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Abloh was able to fine tune his own aesthetic compass thanks to the exemplary modernist works from Rem Koolhaas and Mies van der Rohe that littered the campus grounds. Call it art imitating inspiration.
Coincidentally, the curriculum in which Abloh was enrolled in was also founded by Mies van der Rohe and it was here that Abloh learnt how to accommodate both the “tourist” and the “purist” into his own works. The metaphor is a concept born from the conversations of contemporary architecture: How structures and forms are perceived by the broader public whilst simultaneously engaging with architects and experts alike.
In the architectural medium, buildings are designed to accommodate its ‘consumers’ – the public. How the public engages with a building can affect how generations down the line will experience that particular city. Hence the importance of familiarity through design.
Abloh took that very same architectural principle and applied it to the world of fashion. The result is a unique urban identity that seamlessly manifests itself through pieces of clothing.
Virgil Abloh’s personal design language is therefore one that borrows from the mediocrity of everyday life and amplifies it into a movement.
This dynamic new language now lives on in Louis Vuitton’s SS19 collection.
Explore Virgil's’ Three Rules Within Louis Vuitton’s Iconic Menswear & Accessories
For SS19 Virgil Abloh wanted apply his wealth of architectural and engineering expertise into the high fashion world of Louis Vuitton.
What you see before you are the icons of the French luxury label meticulously re-imagined alongside Abloh’s signature design criteria.
Rule #1
“3%”
The exact ratio needed to twist a normative object into something special.
MONOGRAM SOLAR RAY STOLE
The Monogram Solar Ray stole marries the vivid neon links from the season’s Leather Goods collection into an airy cashmere and silk blend. Louis Vuitton’s signature allover monogram pattern provides as the canvas for which Abloh’s 3% is applied.
Price: AUD 1,090
A4 POUCH
The A4 Pouch is a companion designed to keep your daily essentials close. The classic design features two zipped compartments further enhanced by a bright orange resin chain across the front. Abloh’s 3% addition lends this classic piece a contemporary edge.
Price: AUD 1,660
Rule #2
“Utility”
Once the luxury of workwear, utilitarian elements now provide fashion with equal parts functionality and pleonasm.
RIBBED UTILITY GILET
This Ribbed Utility Gilet is Virgil Abloh’s iconic tribute to Louis Vuitton’s leatherwork heritage. Crafted from ribbed technical fabric, it showcases hand-stitched pockets inspired by the House’s small leather goods. Constellation lining inside each pocket adds a luxurious finishing touch.
Price: AUD 4,650
MONOGRAM EMBOSSED GRAINED LEATHER CUT AWAY VEST
The Monogram Embossed Grained Leather Cut Away Vest showcases a dramatically contemporary take on the layering piece. Cut from grained cowhide with an embossed ‘LV’ monogram motif, it coordinates perfectly with the fashion house’s leather goods.
Price: AUD 3,500
Rule #3
“Bags”
The ultimate expression of utility which fully embraces the 3% design principle.
KEEPALL BANDOULIERE 50
Virgil Abloh brings his youthful vision to the House’s beloved Keepall Bandouliere 50 by adding striking tweaks to the iconic design. The hallmark ‘LV’ monogram motif is accented with a matt orange chain along with a removable leather shoulder strap featuring a matte black chain to channel an urban contemporary style.
Price: AUD 4,950
A4 POUCH
Own a piece of history. Reimagined as a supple messenger bag, the Soft Trunk is ideal for on-the-go wear. It takes its style cues, such as the metallic corners, from classic luggage found in the Louis Vuitton archives.
Price: AUD 4,440
