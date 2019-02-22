If there’s one thing the Australian Football League is known for it’s NOT fashion. Although it seems tonight for the launch of AFLX they’ve forgotten that and decided to adopt a touch of the NBA ‘baller’ pre game entertainment.

The NBA hand has long been known as sport’s fashion catwalk with players like Russel Westbrook, P.J Tucker and LeBron James’ fashion choices (flex) almost as popular as the game itself. Websites like UpScaleHype wait patiently, reporting on what the players are wearing. Luxury brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Thom Browne, John Elliot, Dior, all regularly making the cut.

Now some clever sod at the AFL thought it would be a good idea to take the world’s least fashionable sports league and do something similar. Genius at work. Take good old fashioned footy blokes, get a PR agency to dress them and then emulate the likes of Ben Simmons’ pre game flex. (Insert Nick Young meme)

Instead of Ben’s black and electric blue Rolls Royce Wraith, we get Alex Rance on an electric skateboard.

View this post on Instagram Team Deadly and Team Flyers arrive! 📸 #AFLX A post shared by AFL (@afl) on Feb 21, 2019 at 11:40pm PST

We don’t know if they’re taking he piss but this is next level hilarious. In fairness to Alex Rance, his white double breasted suit was undoubtedly the highlight of the event. Tim Membrey kept it low key R.M. Williams farmer dude, Thomas Rockliff went for a Russian gangster inspired tracksuit while Dylan Shiel opted for red Moncler puffer (which was cool af).

Is the AFL audience really ready for this? Collingwood’s supporters are definitely not.

We applaud the AFL for trying something new. The league’s known for Tarocash & Windsor Smith so this pre game style upgrade may open a few eyes. Let’s see if there’s some organic pre game style flex happens throughout the upcoming season.