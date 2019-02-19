Bell & Ross are known for their aeronautical pursuits in watchmaking and their latest offering continues this fine tradition with a touch of the analogue.

Taking inspiration from the instrumentation of retired aircraft cockpits, Bell & Ross have created the BR03-92 BI-COMPASS. The watch captures the real world aspects of fighter plane instrumentation by replicating its most critical reference points: precision, legibility,reliability and performance.

Whilst these kind of traits are commonly expected in a Swiss watch, it’s still good to see the connection made to real world instruments of warfare. The first thing to strike you is that the COMPASS’ design is intentionally stark, but highly legible – a true requisite of any fighter plane.

First note worthy of a mention is the 42mm square case which is created in lightweight matte black ceramic. The dial is where the magic happens though thanks to 3D matte black dial which helps to add depth to the watch. The indices are oversized and generously coated in Super-LumiNova to ensure legibility in almost any light condition.

The hours and minutes hands meanwhile get a washed-out yellow hue which once again maximises visibility. Simple yet very striking seems to be the theme here. And we quite dig it. The Bell & Ross BR03-92 BI-COMPASS is limited to just 999 pieces.

Specifications

Movement: calibre BR-CAL.302. Automatic mechanical

Power reserve: 42 hours

Functions: hours, minutes, seconds and date

Case: 42 mm matte black ceramic

Dial: Matte black hands, numerals and indices coated in Super-LumiNova

Water-resistance: 100m

Strap: Black rubber and ultra-resilient black synthetic fabric