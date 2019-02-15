When you have follicle superiority like Mr Brad Pitt then it’s only fair that you will sport a range of different and wonderful hairstyles and haircuts. From shaved weirdo in Fight Club to his more recent 70’s inspired big hair don’t care Once Upon A Time In Hollywood bouffant thing.

Brad has the knack for always having on point hair. His most popular hair style was definitely in the move Fury. The shaved back and long on top has long been an inspiration for singlet wearing thugs in the Gold Coast.

If you’re getting older but still need to look amazing then we recommend taking some hairstyle inspiration from Brad Pitt. Take a screen shot and ensure to visit your local barber for your next haircut.