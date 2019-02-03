Breitling Pays Tribute To The Golden Era Of Commercial Flying

Good things come in threes and it would appear that Breitling is attempting to capitalise on this old saying with their latest old school capsule collection which pays tribute to aviation’s golden era.

The latest release from the Swiss luxury watchmaker comes in the form of the popular Navitimer 1 B01 Chronograph 43 model in three distinct colourways.

The Navitimer 1 B01 Chronograph 43 TWA Edition, the Swissair Edition and Pan Am Edition. All three watches feature the distinct colourway of their respective airlines complemented by their logos on the transparent caseback. Setting apart each timepiece is a dial and leather strap/bracelet combination. On the inside though it’s a shared Breitling movement which comes with COSC-certified chronograph movements. Navitimer 1 B01 Chronograph 43 TWA Edition Price: AU$10,970

Case: 43mm stainless steel

Dial: Silver dial with anthracite subdials with Super-LumiNova markers

Functions: Hour, minute, second, window date, chronograph counters

Power reserve: 70 hours

Water resistance: 30m

Strap: Brown leather strap or stainless steel mesh bracelet Navitimer 1 B01 Chronograph 43 Swissair Edition Price: AU$10,970

Case: 43mm stainless steel

Dial: Black dial with silver subdials with Super-LumiNova markers

Functions: Hour, minute, second, window date, chronograph counters

Power reserve: 70 hours

Water resistance: 30m

Strap: Black leather strap or stainless steel mesh bracelet

Navitimer 1 B01 Chronograph 43 Pan Am Edition

Price: AU$11,810

Case: 43mm stainless steel

Dial: Blue dial with white subdials with Super-LumiNova markers

Functions: Hour, minute, second, window date, chronograph counters

Power reserve: 70 hours

Water resistance: 30m

Strap: Stainless steel mesh bracelet