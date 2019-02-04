These Thirsty Comments On Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram Prove What Regular Men Are Lacking

It’s coming to the tail end of summer and guys everywhere are loosening their belts and skipping gym sessions. After all: if spring is for working on your summer bod; autumn is for working on your winter one. But as your six pack morphs back into a keg and your triceps return to gelatinous undercarriages, you might start to question your annual hibernation cycle. As for your partner? If Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram is anything to go by, they already have…

But more on that later. First: some context. Chris Hemsworth recently spruiked his new health and fitness app, Centr, on Instagram, with a heart fluttering video. While the leading Hollywood man is no stranger to #thirsty comments, this latest batch is interesting because it shows the average dude how to (potentially) rack up some admirers of his own. And we’ll get to that. But first: the app.

Centr was developed by Hemsworth and his team of hand picked experts, offering daily workouts, meal plans, meditations and a 24/7 community offering support, extra tips and exclusive behind-the-scenes extras. As Hemsworth explains, “I believe we all have untapped potential. And we all need support to achieve our goals.”

The beauty of Centr? Whatever your goal, age, sex or fitness level, this app puts you in touch with the world’s best trainers, chefs and well being experts to tailor your goals, training and diet preferences to you. Or, as they put it, “It’s your PT, dietician, chef and wellness coach all in one.”

“It’s not a diet. It’s not a boot camp. It’s not just weight loss either. There are meal plans and snacks you’ll actually love, workouts you’ll look forward to, and practical techniques to keep your head in the game.”

The app works around a Facebook-esque newsfeed, where you can scroll through your weekly planner, see newly-added workout or meditation videos and recipes, and swipe away the ones you don’t like. The Centr algorithm then learns what you do like, and over time provides you with and ever more personal program.

The app’s workout section features 20 or 40 minute sessions for home or the gym, with new videos released daily including boxing, HIIT, MMA, strength, yoga, pilates and functional training.

You’ll also be able to set goals and track your progress, and play with the intensity levels until you find one that suits you (and then up it, to reach your #goals). This is a solid feature, but nothing new to the world of fitness apps. What we haven’t seen before, melded with fitness, is a mindfulness section, which gives you access to guided meditations, confidence-building exercises, “sleep visualizations,” and advice on dealing with stress.

Oh, and coming from Byron Bay, the meal plan section—naturally—caters to vegetarians, vegans, or pescatarians and the gluten-intolerant as well as the rest of the population, and even features automated shopping lists (once you pick the recipes you like).

The app sits at $15.99 a month (with a 20 percent discount if you sign up soon, as a “founding member”). While that’s not cheap cheap, it’s worth noting that many of Centr’s workouts don’t require any equipment and workouts that do can be substituted with household items (cans or bottles as weights) or purchased at your local department store for minimal cost.

So while the Centr website admits, if you are looking to build serious muscle, “You will need access to a barbell, dumbbells, bench and incline bench,” if this is not your goal (or if you are able to buy these products), this app could be a great option for you—and cheaper than most gym memberships.

It also gives you a heady insight into the lifestyle of the Australian actor and his trainers, which (in theory) helps you develop a positive mindset of success. And while no fitness application can stand in for a good diet, work ethic and attitude, what Centr aims to do is provide you with the motivation to achieve those goals, accurate information to make the most of your efforts, and a sense of accountability.

This, “accountability” is added to by the volume of women—both from Australia and worldwide—who are enamoured with the app. But not for its fitness.

“I don’t think I’d get my workout done I’d just wanna watch and admire lol,” one comment beneath Hemsworth’s latest Centr post reads. “This is the one you were talking about,” with a heart eyes emoji, said another, tagging her friend. “Puedo ver en este video que no necesitas de tu martillo para ser asombroso” (I can see in this video you don’t need a hammer to be amazing), a third added.

They say love transcends all, and when it comes to Hemsworth’s sculpted physique, it certainly does, with the comment fest soon migrating over to Twitter.



The conclusion? If Aussie men are to compete with Hemsworth on any level, we might need to take heed of the old saying: “If you can’t beat ’em, join em.”

