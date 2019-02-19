His love affair with construction began through a life of hard knocks growing up in the Cook Islands. A stutter meant that he wouldn’t talk much, instead opting to sit in his bedroom to draw and make things. His most memorable project? An architectural playhouse for his toy soldiers.

Young Horstmans found his life’s calling here and its inspiration would soon follow.

Elements of primitive arts paired with geometric shapes and patterns is a signature of Dion Horstmans steel sculptures. What is often interpreted by the public as movement in static form, the origins of his designs actually cast a little deeper.

During his New Zealand schooling years Horstmans was surrounded by maraes – the tribal meeting houses of Māori communities. These house surfaces were adorned with patterns to create an endless succession of diamonds and triangles set in red, black and white. All of it was geometric and repetitive whether it was on buildings or on the tribes people’s clothing. Today elements of that same geometric pattern is instilled in every Dion Horstmans piece.

Metal is one of the more difficult materials to work with in art but it’s never deterred this artist. Steel will always be his paint to canvas and it’s here that Horstmans intricately shapes each piece through elongation, shortening, flattening and stretching.

There are no computers, no team of metal workers. Just one solo vision, two bare hands and some tools to help birth the organic detail through an explosion of heat and sparks.

The artist’s dedication to this old craft means that each piece is unique, captivating and organic.

This is the world of Dion Horstmans and it’s all he knows. It’s all he wants. And it’s a discipline he’ll be practicing for the rest of his life.