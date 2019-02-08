There’s Finally A Scientific Reason Why Women Are ‘Smarter’ Than Men

Scientists appear to have found the reason why men aren’t as sharp as women in the IQ department and it’s not your fault.

The human brain is subject to shrinking over age but the latest studies suggest that the brains of men diminish faster than women’s. This finding falls in line with the brain’s metabolism which slows as we age, a process which researchers believe may differ between men and women.

The controversial (and probably not very surprising) result was uncovered by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis who found that women’s brains were approximately three years younger than men of the same chronological year on a metabolic scale.

“It’s not that men’s brains age faster – they start adulthood about three years older than women, and that persists throughout life,” explains the paper’s senior author Manu Goyal, MD, who is also the assistant professor of radiology at the university.

“What we don’t know is what it means. I think this could mean that the reason women don’t experience as much cognitive decline in later years is because their brains are effectively younger, and we’re currently working on a study to confirm that.”

The studies were based off tests of reason, memory and problem solving and revealed that older women tended to score higher than men of the same age.

It involved looking at how female and male brains used sugar differently via a pool of 121 women and 84 men ranging in age from 20 to 82 years.

The complex algorithmic process yielded brain ages an average of 3.8 years younger than the women’s chronological ages. For the men the same test showed that men’s brains were 2.4 years older than their true ages.

