H. Moser & Cie. Unveils One Of The World’s Most Striking Watches Without A Face

There’s minimalism and then there’s the latest duo of timepieces from H. Moser & Cie. The independent Swiss watchmaker unveiled the latest version of its Endeavour Centre Seconds Automatic which comes with an hours, minutes and seconds function…and not much else.

Okay, there’ much more, but you have to look closer. The most striking detail of the watch is the absence of any dial features. H. Moser & Cie. wanted their iridescent Blue Lagoon dial to be the hero of the piece so they omitted all the indices you’d normally find on a watch.

It’s a stark looking piece but one that draws you in with its emotive fumé dial. Flip the watch around though and you’ll be greeted with something a little more complicated through the sapphire caseback – the Manufacture Calibre HMC 200.

The watch comes in a variation of an elegant solid white or red gold case with a crown wearing the Moser ‘M’. All subtle yet distinct details that any minimalist watch lover should warm to.

Only 50 pieces of the Blue Lagoon will be made.

Specifications

Functions: hours, minutes, seconds

Case: 40mm in 18K white gold or 18K red gold

Dial: Blue Lagoon fumé with sunburnt finish

Movement: In-house Calibre HMC 200

Power reserve: 72 hours

Strap: Charcoal or brown leather strap