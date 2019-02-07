Thin hair can do the most terrible things to a man’s confidence. Even the best-dressed, or the fittest of them all. Thing is, most of us will face the thinning truth at some point as we age, which is why finding hairstyles for men with thin hair, isn’t just a ‘that’s his problem’ kinda thing, cause you could be next, Jason Statham.

The Thin Down

While you can spend loads on hair volumising products and anti-hair loss pills, there actually are tried and tested hairstyles for men with thin hair, which will make your hair look normal, luscious even, and it’s all in the way it’s cut. But first, here are some things to stop doing if your hair is thinning. First up, accept it.

“Understand that balding happens to 80% of men,” says Jules Tognini, senior stylist at Togninis and Philips Shaving and Grooming ambassador.

And as for prevention? “My number one tip is don’t wash hair too often”, adds Jules. “A lot of hair products are filled with substances that can strip moisture in your hair and cause hair damage. Smoking is also another cause of hair loss. In fact, I believe 65% of men that smoke have a greater risk of hair loss.”

So, putting the thick back into thin hair again, here are the best hairstyles for men with thin hair, and you don’t have to shave it all off to get there, Bruce Willis.

Swept Back Pompadour

Starting to develop a monk-like bald patch at the crown of your head? Go for the swept back pompadour. “Flip your hair back,” says Jules. “With this style try keeping your fringe long.”

This creates height at the front and sees the hair sweep back towards the crown of the head. The visual trick is using the longer hair at the front to sweep over the thinning area at the back.

Best for: men who are thinning at the crown or back of the head.

How to get it: Product and styling adds volume to this look. Use a hair dryer to help guide your hair into place, especially if you’ve got an awkward hairline. Plus, the air builds height that makes hair appear fuller.

“Then use a generous amount of a styling paste to control the style and keep your bare spots secret. My tip is to avoid a wax and use a dry product instead, as greasy hair can make your balding spot look worse,” adds Jules.

Short & Textured Hair

Short and textured or messy, is another hairstyle for men with thin hair. The dishevelled nature makes it look like you have more hair on top, due to the extra volume. “The shortness will make your hair feel thicker,” adds Jules. “Sometimes if you try too hard to cover your balding spot it can make it look worse.”

Best for: men who have front head baldness, beyond a receding hairline.

How to get it: Use a texturising product like water-based pomade, rubbing a dab of product between palms, before working through the hair with fingers, messily of course, and you’re done. If you’ve got straight hair, then try spiking it a little, but go easy on the product, and avoid looking like a porcupine.

Fringe Or Parted Hair

Inspired by the Don Draper do, grow your hair longer on top and keep the sides and back short. The whole idea is to wear your hair forward.

“Any haircut that consists of hair swept forward or to the sides work perfectly well for men with thinning hair,” says Jules.

Best for: a receding hairline, and men seeking a more refined option with their thin hair.

How to get it: Use a lightweight, medium hold product that won’t weight hair down, like a matte-finish, water-based pomade. Oil-based ones are, yes, oily looking, and are hard to wash out.

Fade Hairstyles

An undercut and/or fade makes hair on top look more prominent and thicker, thanks to the contrasting short sides and back, so it’s perfect for gents starting to thin.

Best for: men who have still have some hair at the front, and who’s job means they can indulge in a more fashion-y hairstyle.

How to get it: grow your hair to a medium length on top and comb it across to the opposite side for maximum fullness. Add some volumising powder at the roots to add thickness and fullness making the hair follicles sit up near the scalp.

Ultimate Thin Hair Sin

As tempting as it is, there is one major thin hair sin to avoid. “Don’t do the comb over,” says Jules. “This is when the hair is grown long and combed over the bald area to minimise the evidence, obviously.”

And, think quick. As soon as you notice that you are balding, take action to prevent it from getting worse.

“For instance, try switching shampoos to an organic product that makes your hair look thicker,” concludes Jules.