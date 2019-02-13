When you think of watch making many will imagine a small workshop somewhere in the backstreets of a town with a small, almost elf-like person toiling away making magnificent creations.

That was the case a few decades ago, but today in 2019, it’s a very different story.

IWC Schaffhausen, the Swiss watch brand has come a long way since 1868. In it’s 150 plus years, IWC has changed hands numerous times; from blue-blooded Swiss families to the car instrument company VDO, after which the Richemont Group purchased the IWC business in 2001.

IWC has always resided in the small Swiss town of Schaffhausen about one hour north of Zurich. The brand’s head office is located amongst the cobblestoned streets of the small Swiss town – a modest set of digs for one of the world’s biggest and more prestigious watch brands.

We catch up with IWC’s CEO Mr Christoph Grainger-Herr three days out from his biggest week of the year – SIHH – and he’s as cool as a cucumber. He alludes to some of the highlights planned for the IWC Gala dinner, but is careful not to let the cat out of the bag.

Christoph was previously responsible for IWC’s aesthetic and the design of its trade fairs. Later moving away from the drafting table to work across product and sales and eventually rising to the top job after gorgeous Georges Kerns’ departure in 2018.

Chris’s office mixes IWC memorabilia with rich mahogany and his two carbon fibre BMC racing bicycles. An avid cyclist, Chris says that cycling in Switzerland isn’t so much fun when it’s -2 degrees, windy and snowing. While the others are laughing I’m totally fixated on an original silver Nokia 8810 neatly framed on his office wall. Chris explains that the Nokia 8810 was the very last mobile phone that you could fix entirely at home. Every part was removable and repairable. However, today finding the parts isn’t easy as these phones fetch over $2,000 on eBay.