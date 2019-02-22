First thing’s first. The photos are absolutely shocking. We had a staff member comment that even if they had over a million to drop, they’d skip the sale simply because the photos insulted his integrity. And the fact that you can also see the owner’s bare feet in the blurry photo of the shift knob.

But we digress. What you see before you is an immaculate and low kilometre 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition as seen in Wolf of Wall Street (minus the red interior) and officially delivered to Australia in right-hand-drive.

According to the seller, a ‘Paul’ from Sydney’s affluent Vaucluse, the car was first registered in 1991 and is in full running condition with a lowly mileage count of just 18,000km.

The colour combination is a white on tan interior and it comes complete with period-correct pop-up headlights that work. The 339kW 5.2 litre V12 engine also looks to be immaculate from the images. Fans will also notice that this particular model is a special one. It was face lifted by a young Horacio Pagani (yes, that Pagani) to celebrate Lamborghini’s 25th anniversary.

Given the other cars surrounding it in covers in the tight garage, it’s safe to assume this is a legitimate offering from a well-heeled private seller. Still, given the lax nature of the photography we’d probably still put this one through a proper inspection before dropping seven figures.

And once you do, we call shotgun. Interested parties can apply here.

