Low Sugar Fruits You Should Be Eating If You’re Serious About Dropping To A Healthy Weight

The fad of simply losing weight is beaten to death. Today’s fittest men (and women) are championing the way of healthy weight – that is, the amount you should weigh based on your height. The benefits of having a healthy weight aren’t just aesthetics but also pertain to protecting you from various illnesses.

Some of these illnesses that a healthy weight can prevent includes:

Reducing the risk of heart disease

Reducing the risk of stroke

Reducing the risks of developing some forms of cancer

Controlling non-insulin dependent diabetes

Relieving back and joint tension

Increasing energy levels

Optimising the immune system

Reducing the risks of osteoporosis

Reducing infertility risks

Reducing the risk of anaemia

Having more self-esteem

Increasing energy and welfare levels

Now that we have the benefits of a healthy weight sorted, it’s time to talk about low sugar fruits. Low sugar fruits have a host of benefits when it comes to lowering your body weight without following any dodgy fitness trends. Low sugar fruits are known to be low in calories and high in fibre, hence their ability to keep the body satiated whilst satisfying your sweet tooth.

But what fruits are the lowest in sugar that will get you to a healthy weight the fastest? Nutritionist and author of NY Times best-seller #GeniusFoods Max Lugavere explains this in one simple infographic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Lugavere (@maxlugavere) on Feb 4, 2019 at 9:11am PST

According to Lugavere, he’s a “discriminate” fruit lover who’s picky with his fruit.

“I particularly enjoy low sugar fruits which are rich and micronutrients, and don’t provide a ton of glucose/fructose,” he explains.

“I save those higher sugar, usually cultivated fruit for special occasions (for example, apple season which l love).”

Lugavere also says that eating seasonally is one way to alternate your low sugar fruit consumption.

So there you have it. If you’re serious about losing weight and not starving yourself, these are the fruits that should be in your fridge.

RELATED: What You Need To Eat For Superior Strength & Endurance