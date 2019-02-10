Men Admit Why They Would Never Consider Taking “Male Birth Control” Pills

You may have heard that the male birth control pill is on the horizon along with other ‘temporary vasectomies‘, but did you ever wonder how men felt about ingesting a pill that’s designed to put their invaluable sperm to sleep?

Wonder no more – the men of Reddit have come together to discuss their deepest and darkest fears when it comes to taking a contraceptive that has been around for women since the 1960s.

The Non-Believers

There are countless reasons for men to be concerned and some of them are legitimate whilst others are simply hilarious. Here’s what some of the Reddit users said on the topic.

“A 1 month trial? Call me when it’s been tested long term. and Call me when it’s an actual phase 3 large clinical trial and not just 83 people.”

“All the utility of a condom combined with the benefits of old age. :/”

“Yeah, I’m going to stick to condoms for the twice every decade occurrence of me getting laid.”

“In the meantime I’ll continue using my personality.”

“Note the repeated use of the term ‘limits’ sperm movement, ‘limits production’, ‘limits activity’. ‘Limits’ is a very choice word.”

“Yeah that bothered me. ‘Limited’ is not the word I want to hear. Stop production is what we’re looking for, it only takes one swimmer.”

“It’s worth remembering that if we were to start doing female contraception for the first time in modern times it would struggle to be approved due to the side effects and risks. Male contraception is going to a massive struggle to make sure it’s safe enough for long term use and idiot resistant.”

And of course we always have the jokers who come out with these golden nuggets:

“Why the fuck would I need to take a pill? I’ve got built in birth control. It’s called being unattractive and awkward as fuck.”

“Pulling out is free though?”

“A small step for man, a giant leap for STDs”

The Unholy Embracers

Just like shooting a monkey into space for the first time (we’re not sure that actually happened in reality), embracing the male pill can be just as daunting. But where there is risk there are risk takers. And these pioneering men say they’d have no issues with downing the swimmer killer.

“I love the idea of being able to be the one on birth control in the relationship, my girl has a condition that is triggered by the hormones in the pill, but I really need a guarantee that I’m not permanently sterilising.”

“Sterility for males does not mean zero sperm. So the term ‘limit’ might be fine, as long as it limits production to ‘sterile’ levels.”

“Or someone abuses it by taking 5x the recommended dose and now it’s being used as an androgenic steroid which the US demonises.”

The Health Freak Says…

It’s a fair concern to have when it comes to the male pill especially if it involves tinkering with testosterone. One particular Reddit user highlighted the potential health effects that could come from taking the pill over a duration and then trying to stop.

“They almost invariably shut down testosterone production, which is fine if you’re supplementing it with TRT or the drug you’re taking aromatises and can replace test. Then when you stop taking it or forget a pill you suddenly get lethargic, depressed, dick doesn’t work, achey joints, acne, mood swings, etc because you’re missing one of the most important hormones in the male body. Then you have to take other drugs to start it back up again. This is assuming it isn’t extremely harsh on the liver like most oral androgenic drugs.”

Yikes.

So What’s Taking So Long?

According to a Quartz article from 2016, the non-existence of a male pill was simply down to the fact that there was a lack of scientific interest.

The analysis says that “developing a method that men would accept has brought decades of frustration, yet researchers are as confident as they can be that they’re close to overcoming the scientific barriers.”

So when the day does come, will men actually try it? The non-Reddit answer is yes. Back in 2005 a German study asked over 9,000 men from nine countries whether they’d use a contraceptive method “capable of preventing sperm production. Over half the men said ‘yes’.

Other similar surveys on a smaller scale have also reported similar mindsets. A 2011 study from Anglia Ruskin University showed that 26 out of 54 men would take it

“They were not concerned about losing fertility – as long as they could be sure of regaining it,” said Walker.

If last week’s scientific development, in which a “medium term” sperm blocking technique was proven to work on rats, then in the years to come we may have one less excuse to join in the contraceptive burden.

RELATED: Scientists Are Trialling A Temporary Vasectomy For Men Who Can’t Keep It In Their Pants