Moncler Opens The Doors To Its First Ever Sydney Boutique

Sydney’s luxury sportswear scene just got a little more crowded with the arrival of Moncler in the heart of the city.

The Italian label is renowned for its high fashion pieces which often feature utilitarian touches blended with contemporary minimalism and bold patterns. The down jacket is of course their signature piece and now locals will have the chance to get their hands on one via their Westfield Sydney store.

The new space is set out over a single floor of approximately 130 square meters and will feature a theme of white Calacatta marble, grey marble and burnished brass. It’ll be hard to miss too with two large display windows giving curious foot traffickers a glimpse into the iconic haute montagne world.

The store will stock all of Moncler’s latest collections and accessory lines including their latest 1952 collection. This bold release features some of the brand’s most audacious designs for men to date with the use of stars, letters, shapes and materials across functional pieces like zippered jackets, field jackets, parkas, car coats, track-pants and Bermuda shorts.

You can drop by the Moncler Sydney store now at:

Westfield Sydney Shopping Centre

Shop 3009

Cnr Pitt St Mall and Market St

Australia