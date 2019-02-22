Charming, reserved, funny and mysterious. Who doesn’t want to be Ryan Gosling. Whilst we don’t suggest you kidnap the Hollywood actor and do a face graft Face/Off style, we do recommend you take a page out of his style book by replicating his most iconic hairstyles and haircuts.

Forget about his scraggy past which peaked at The Notebook – we’re talking about the prime of Gosling from Drive to Crazy Stupid Love to Gangster Squad to Blade Runner 2049. The dominating look here is Gosling’s preppy side part which is usually accompanied with stubble for that extra masculine look.

The style of course varies from Gosling’s shorter looks to his more natural flowing side part. Whichever Ryan Gosling haircut you choose, you’re guaranteed to find the right era of Gosling for you. And if not…

