The 3301 G-Star denim jacket is by far one of the best denim jackets we’ve seen this season. Not only for it’s tailored but it’s spot on blue wash. They’ve created a well loved looking jacket without unnecessary rips and tears. The denim is easily wearable and it comes in lighter and darker washes too.

The 3301 Slim Jacket is cut from indigo denim with classic, 3X1 right hand twill construction, it features midweight denin, dry hand-feel and is 100% cotton.

At $150 USD ($220 AUD), this denim jacket is a dead set bargain.