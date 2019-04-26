Rami Malek Confirmed As The Next Bond Villain & He’s Made One Huge Promise

It was a long time coming but today it’s official: Rami Malek will be the latest villain to take on Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 in Bond25 – the 25th instalment in the illustrious James Bond franchise.

Appearing across the film’s social media channels, Malek announced from New York of his involvement in the film. He also had one promise to fans: “I will be making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing…”

The announcement comes as part of the film’s live reveal which couldn’t have been any more Bond-esque – the main cast including Daniel Craig were flown to ‘GoldenEye’, the exclusive Jamaican villa owned by 007 author Ian Fleming. It was here that Fleming penned fourteen James Bond novels so it was definitely a fitting move to unveil some of the film’s biggest secrets.

New director Cary Joji Fukunaga was also in attendance and we’re glad that he opted to keep on some familiar faces including Ben Whishaw as Q…

Ralph Fiennes as M…

And Bond girl favourites Naomie Harris (Miss Moneypenny) and Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann). Cuban actress Ana De Armas will also be joining the ranks most likely as a fresh Bond girl.

With that said, can Malek live up to the menacing psychopathic villain that was Javier Bardem in Skyfall? Time will tell. Until then you can take a look at the guy who’s in line to be Daniel Craig’s successor.

