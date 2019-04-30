Ulysse Nardin Joins The Monaco Yacht Show To Unveil The Diver Blue Shark

Eleven years is a proper stint for any relationship and this year Ulysse Nardin will see that milestone with the Monaco Yacht Show. In celebration of this partnership the Swiss luxury watchmaker will debut the Diver Blue Shark, a sleek and sporty addition to the brand’s illustrious diving portfolio.

The innovative new piece will feature a slim and sleek silhouette which can seamlessly straddle the marine world and the urban world. The watch is crafted from stainless steel with a blue PVD bezel, and a blue dial and strap embellished with touches of bright orange. Flip it around and there’s a cool ‘blue shark’ engraving inspired by the watch’s older sibling, the Diver Great White in 44mm, which made its debut at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show.

Those keen on the Diver Blue Shark will need to move fast as it will come in a limited edition run of just 300 pieces worldwide.

Technical Specifications

Reference: 8163-175LE/93-BLUESHARK

Case: 42mm stainless steel

Movement: Calibre UN-816

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, date

Power Reserve: 42 hours

Water Resistance: 300 meters

Strap: Fabric

