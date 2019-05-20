This Rare Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake Can Now Be Yours…For $1.2 Million

When it comes to modern classics it doesn’t get any slicker than this. One of just 99 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brakes ever built just got listed for sale on Bonhams and it’s in right hand drive. That means Australian buyers will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of this stunning V12 wagon…should they have a lazy AU$1,200,000 – $1,400,000 hidden in their ceiling.

The Zagato name is a special one that has appeared alongside Aston Martin models in the past. As an independent Italian styling house the company has helped the British marque push their design boundaries in the DB7 Zagato, DB AR1 and the V8 Zagato Coupé just to name a few. The current 2019 Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake forms a family of four modern Zagato models that have been built on Aston Martin’s V12 Vanquish platform – a Speedster, a Coupé, and a Volante being the other three. Zagato reflects a rich reputation in building lightweight aerodynamic sports and GT cars and some of its clients have included Alfa Romeo and Lancia. The evidence of course can be seen in the sharp and swooping design of the Shooting Brake.

Build number 68 of 99 has travelled just 69km from new so you’re essentially paying for a garage queen with a unique spec list – it’s one of only three believed to have the bronze front and rear grilles. Under the bonnet is the aforementioned naturally aspirated V12 with 440kW that’s mated to a Touchtronic III eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

And whilst it may look practical, the Shooting Brake is strictly a two-seater wrapped with the iconic Zagato ‘double-bubble’ profile complete with glass inlays to let light flood into the cockpit.

Ready to invest in an appreciating asset? Express your interest over at Bonhams now.

