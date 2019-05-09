For 94 years, Bang and Olufsen has been making cutting edge, high end and beautiful consumer electronics. Originally the two founders and engineers, Mr Peter Bang and Mr Svend Olufsen wanted to make speakers and headphones with highly accurate acoustics. In recent years the brand has built some of the best TVs, speakers and headphones in the game that have a distinctly Danish look and feel.

Their speakers have also found their way into some of the world finest cars including those from Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW and Mercedes AMG. If you are looking for an extremely high quality audio system that looks just as good as it sounds, Bang and Olufsen is a great option.

It is very rare to find Bang and Olufsen products on sale, let alone in excess of $100 so check out these deals before they are lapped up!