It’s not surprising to see why beard trimmers have gained in popularity over the past few years. They have quietly replaced the humble razor as the preferred styling tool of choice for men with beards who are proud to show it off.

What isn’t so easy is choosing the right beard trimmer to suit your face and needs. Attending to a beard or stubble is a fine art and can have a major impact on a man’s overall look, so it’s imperative to choose wisely. In the end it could mean the difference between looking like a seedy old man or David Beckham.

With a little help from the experts, we’ve compiled eight of the best beard trimmers today that’ll help keep the rugged masculine look sans the stranded-on-an-island one.

Beard Trimmer Essentials

Most men wouldn’t know, but there’s actually a lot to consider in a beard trimmer besides how cheap you can find one. Price plays an important factor in features but knowing whether or not you need these features to begin with is the key to picking the right one.

These are the four factors that will guide you to the right beard trimmer:

Beard Length: Most premium beard trimmers above the AU$50 mark will include adjustable length settings these days. The incremental level of adjustment usually increases with price and is more suited to the discerning bearded man who knows and wants an exacting beard/stubble length every time.

Know your own beard (long, medium, short, stubble) and choose your trimmer accordingly. An expensive trimmer with 25 length settings is pointless if you’re just using the short stubble setting every time – a cheaper one can do the same job.

Cord or Cordless: Most beard trimmers these days come with the convenience of both, with batteries built in and a charging port for the convenience of travel and charging. If you buy cordless, be prepared to have to replace batteries occasionally.

A cordless trimmer which comes with its own charging station provides the best of both worlds. It will however take up a bit more luggage space. Also note, avoid trimmers with built in Ni-Cd rechargeable batteries as these have a shorter charging life span than lithium-ion batteries. After extensive use and charge cycles, you’ll find that trimmers with built-in Ni-Cd batteries will last 30 seconds before they’re flat.

Trimmer Purpose: Some beard trimmers can be multi-purpose body trimmers so know what you’re using it for as the accompanying attachments could be for shaving heads or other regions other than the soft contours of the face. We don’t recommend you guys mix the two regardless.

Trimmer Features: One of the most overlooked areas of beard trimmers is their ease of cleaning. The most advanced trimmers today have vacuum features which are designed to suck up the loose beard hair as it is being cut. This makes for the ultimate in trimming leaving close to zero mess and quick disposal.

Other features to look out for include a pop-out head for easy cleaning, water-proofing for quick cleaning and add-ons for nose and ear hair detailing. Also take note of what the blades are made of. Stainless steel is cheap but will blunt quicker than titanium coated blades. If you go stainless, it just means you’ll need to lubricate the blades more often to prevent a dull trim.

Where To Buy Beard Trimmers

Besides the online market, there’s plenty of of physical stores men can head to in search of their ideal trimmer. If you’re not a fan of international adapters then definitely go for the latter option. It might cost slightly more than online buying locally but it’s guaranteed you’ll have a warranty and a locally designated charger.