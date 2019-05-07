Your journey into sneaker styling territory continues and this time around it’s all about the overlooked but always reliable blue sneaker. When talking about blue sneakers the most common shade of blue is navy thanks to its seamless pairing with streetwear, smart casual and suits. It plays closer to black sneakers but stands out just enough to give your look that distinctive edge and character.

Our selection of blue sneakers here are designed to be versatile for those varying looks – not just for the hype crowds. Style is a timeless concept and the same should be applied to your kicks. From affordable names such Axel Arigato to mid-tier makers like Adidas and high end players like Tom Ford, this is your ticket to rocking the right blue sneakers for the right occasion.