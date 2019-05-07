THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

21 Blue Sneakers That Will Give Your Look The Distinctive Edge It Deserves

Blue is made for the bold.

Best Blue Sneakers

Your journey into sneaker styling territory continues and this time around it’s all about the overlooked but always reliable blue sneaker. When talking about blue sneakers the most common shade of blue is navy thanks to its seamless pairing with streetwear, smart casual and suits. It plays closer to black sneakers but stands out just enough to give your look that distinctive edge and character.

Our selection of blue sneakers here are designed to be versatile for those varying looks – not just for the hype crowds. Style is a timeless concept and the same should be applied to your kicks. From affordable names such Axel Arigato to mid-tier makers like Adidas and high end players like Tom Ford, this is your ticket to rocking the right blue sneakers for the right occasion.

Novesta Star Master
Novesta Star Master $79
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneakers
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneakers $100
Nike Classic Cortez Nylon
Nike Classic Cortez Nylon $105
Vans Old Skool Navy
Vans Old Skool Navy $120
Adidas Originals Gazelle Shoes
Adidas Originals Gazelle Shoes $130
Spring Court G2 Canvas
Spring Court G2 Canvas $135
G-Star Raw Rackam Core Sneakers
G-Star Raw Rackam Core Sneakers $160
New Balance MNCKSW 'National Class' - Made in England
New Balance MNCKSW ‘National Class’ – Made in England $175
Veja V-10 White Nautico
Veja V-10 White Nautico $184
Oliver Cabell GAT Navy
Oliver Cabell GAT | Navy $188
Axel Arigato Cap Toe Sneaker
Axel Arigato Cap-Toe Sneaker $220
Eytys Mother Suede Cobalt
Eytys Mother Suede Cobalt $249
Adidas Consortium x Kinfolk Ultra Boost
Adidas Consortium x Kinfolk Ultra Boost $285
Grenson Sneaker 1 $285
Axel Arigato Dunk Sneaker
Axel Arigato Dunk Sneaker $378
Philippe Model Montecarlo Sneakers
Philippe Model Montecarlo Sneakers $474
Common Projects Achilles Low Sneakers
Common Projects Achilles Low Sneakers $489
Golden Goose Super Star Low Top Sneakers
Golden Goose Super Star Low Top Sneakers $550
Moncler Horace Suede And Mesh Sneakers
Moncler Horace Suede And Mesh Sneakers $600
J.M. Weston Leather Sneakers
J.M. Weston Leather Sneakers $688
Salvatore Ferragamo Low Top Sneaker
Salvatore Ferragamo Low Top Sneaker $702
Tom Ford Warwick Perforated Suede Sneakers
Tom Ford Warwick Perforated Suede Sneakers $980

