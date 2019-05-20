Let’s be honest: few individuals traverse the world in First Class. But—just in case—there’s no harm taking a sneak peek at what could be yours for between 50,000 and 70,000 points garnered flying Business (Emirates doesn’t let you skip straight from Economy to First).

While most of us would prefer to use those points to continue flying business gratis, the impulsive may one day end up with their tush in First. And if this ever happens, you need to be prepared.

Cue: the following video, released last Thursday, which shows off Emirates’ Boeing 777 First Class Suite, which was recently voted the number one First Class Suite in the world by Tripadvisor travellers, pipping Qatar, Air NZ and Singapore Airlines to the post (they came second, third and fourth, respectively).

