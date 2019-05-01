Garment Bags That Will Protect Your Most Prized Suits In Style

No-one ever died from being too organised. In fact, when an item has its place, a home, its own space, the longevity of its life is extended. And this is particularly important when it comes to big-ticket items, or items we use most days, like work suits.

Which is why we’re raising the issue of garment bags. The streamline, zip-py suit pocket might have a place hanging from your closet rail, but what about when you hit the road? It’s time to invest in one that protects your super wool 100, and looks equally as dapper hanging from your manicured mit as you board the plane on business.

From the high-flyer to the bicycle commuter, here are 10 garment bags that are perfect for work, business travel or simply a weekend jaunt. Bon voyage.