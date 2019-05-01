THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

Garment Bags That Will Protect Your Most Prized Suits In Style

Protect your suit in style.

Best Garment Bags

No-one ever died from being too organised. In fact, when an item has its place, a home, its own space, the longevity of its life is extended. And this is particularly important when it comes to big-ticket items, or items we use most days, like work suits.

Which is why we’re raising the issue of garment bags. The streamline, zip-py suit pocket might have a place hanging from your closet rail, but what about when you hit the road? It’s time to invest in one that protects your super wool 100, and looks equally as dapper hanging from your manicured mit as you board the plane on business.

From the high-flyer to the bicycle commuter, here are 10 garment bags that are perfect for work, business travel or simply a weekend jaunt. Bon voyage.

Tumi Medium Flat Folding Pack
Tumi Medium Flat Folding Pack $77
Wally Bags 40" Suit Length Garment Bag with Pockets
Wally Bags 40″ Suit Length Garment Bag with Pockets $103
Ellewin Convertible Garment Bag with Shoulder Strap
Ellewin Convertible Garment Bag with Shoulder Strap $110
Victorinox 32301301 Werks Traveler 5.0 WT Deluxe Garment Sleeve Bag
Victorinox Werks Traveler 5.0 WT Deluxe Garment Sleeve Bag $210
Samsonite Flexis Garment Sleeve
Samsonite Flexis Garment Sleeve $225
Noble Outfitters Signature Garment Bag
Noble Outfitters Signature Garment Bag $235
Vertillia Premium Stylish Garment Bag Crafted with Beige Canvas
Vertillia Premium Stylish Garment Bag Crafted with Beige Canvas $245
Hartmann Metropolitan 2 Garment Sleeve
Hartmann Metropolitan 2 Garment Sleeve $268
Away The Signature Garment Bag
Away The Signature Garment Bag $270
Res Ipsa Camouflage Garment Bag
Res Ipsa Camouflage Garment Bag $270
Samsonite Lift 2 Carry-On Wheeled Garment Bag
Samsonite Lift 2 Carry-On Wheeled Garment Bag $375
Hook & Albert Men's Olive Twill Garment Weekender Bag
Hook & Albert Olive Twill Garment Weekender Bag $610
Montblanc Sartorial Cross Grain Leather Trimmed Shell Garment Bag
Montblanc Sartorial Cross Grain Leather Trimmed Shell Garment Bag $645
Tumi Alpha Garment Tri-Fold Carry-On Bag
Tumi Alpha Garment Tri-Fold Carry-On Bag $872
Hook & Albert Black and Black Garment Weekender Bag
Hook & Albert Black and Black Garment Weekender Bag $890
Hartmann Ratio Classic Deluxe 2 Carry on Spinner Garment Bag
Hartmann Ratio Classic Deluxe 2 Carry on Spinner Garment Bag $1,190

