Fashion and style have always played a key role in the sport of golf and never has this been truer than today. Players at amateur and professional levels are becoming increasingly conscious of their clothing whilst on the course, not to mention their demands for the performance of the clothing is ever increasing. Golf clothing these days needs to look great and perform even better to ensure players are getting the most out of themselves on and off the course.

Brands like Nike and Peak Performance are using cutting edge fabrics and materials to help keep golfers acclimatised to the conditions of play. Other companies, like Bogner and Kjus are using their knowledge of ski apparel to provide luxurious, high-performance clothing. Some brands like Polo and Penguin are harking back to an era where styles were classical.

Whatever your personal style, skill level or budget there are brands that will cater to your golfing needs. Here is our selection of the finest golfing brands for men.

