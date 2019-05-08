THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

15 Grey Sneakers That Will Make You The King Of Minimalist Cool

Step into the grey zone.

Best Grey Sneakers

What’s cooler than cool? Grey sneakers. Not just any grey sneakers. These are the ones that will help you get your Scandinavian minimalist freak on.

So why the fuss over grey sneakers? As a sleek alternative to white sneakers, grey sneakers can provide that extra bit of pop without drawing attention away from your actual garments. They also work better for white or lighter coloured pants. So if white sneakers aren’t to your personal taste and black and blue take away from your outfit, it’s time to give grey a go.

Our hit list of grey sneakers are versatile both in style and affordability, allowing you to wear them with anything from suits to casual wear to street wear. From Adidas to G-Star to Common Projects to ultra luxe Lanvins, these are the best grey sneakers you need to own right now.

Novesta Star Master
Novesta Star Master $79
Adidas Campus
Adidas Campus $109
Adidas Originals Gazelle
Adidas Originals Gazelle $130
Veja SDU Hexa White Black
Veja SDU Hexa White Black $159
Spring Court G2 Heavy Twill
Spring Court G2 Heavy Twill $170
New Balance 990v5 Made in US
New Balance 990v5 Made in US $175
Oliver Cabell Low 1 | Slate
Oliver Cabell Low 1 | Slate $178
Larson Pewter/Hot Coral
Larson Pewter/Hot Coral $195
G-Star Raw Rackam Core Low Denim Sneakers
G-Star Raw Rackam Core Low Denim Sneakers $200
Axel Arigato Toe-Cap Sneaker
Axel Arigato Toe-Cap Sneaker $229
Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0
Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 $235
Grenson Sneaker 1
Grenson Sneaker 1 $269
O'Keeffe Stafford Suede Sneakers
O’Keeffe Stafford Suede Sneakers $559
Common Projects Original Achilles Nubuck Sneakers
Common Projects Original Achilles Nubuck Sneakers $568
Lanvin Cap-Toe Suede and Patent Leather Sneakers
Lanvin Cap-Toe Suede and Patent Leather Sneakers $593

