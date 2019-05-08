What’s cooler than cool? Grey sneakers. Not just any grey sneakers. These are the ones that will help you get your Scandinavian minimalist freak on.

So why the fuss over grey sneakers? As a sleek alternative to white sneakers, grey sneakers can provide that extra bit of pop without drawing attention away from your actual garments. They also work better for white or lighter coloured pants. So if white sneakers aren’t to your personal taste and black and blue take away from your outfit, it’s time to give grey a go.

Our hit list of grey sneakers are versatile both in style and affordability, allowing you to wear them with anything from suits to casual wear to street wear. From Adidas to G-Star to Common Projects to ultra luxe Lanvins, these are the best grey sneakers you need to own right now.