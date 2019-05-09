Whether you call them a keyring, a keychain, a key cover or a key holder, they’re all a must for the modern day man. Technology has come so far in recent decades, yet one thing that remains the same is the humble key. For your home, your office, your car, the beach house, your letter box and your parents house, keys, and a lot of them are unavoidable, even in this day and age.

The plentitude of keys most men carry everyday, needs to be carried on something and that something is a keyring. Like most accessories, keyrings are the unsung heroes of your everyday life, imagine having to look after six different keys without one. My worst nightmare. Clearly, a keyring is an extremely important accessory and hence, worthwhile investing in. As with any other accessory, keyrings are a great opportunity to express yourself as they tell others about who you are, your lifestyle and quite possibly, your bank balance.

Sounds daunting doesn’t it? There is so much riding on this small device, but fear not, we have found the best keyring brands for you to protect your life’s greatest possessions in.