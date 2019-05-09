Whether you call them a keyring, a keychain, a key cover or a key holder, they’re all a must for the modern day man. Technology has come so far in recent decades, yet one thing that remains the same is the humble key. For your home, your office, your car, the beach house, your letter box and your parents house, keys, and a lot of them are unavoidable, even in this day and age.
The plentitude of keys most men carry everyday, needs to be carried on something and that something is a keyring. Like most accessories, keyrings are the unsung heroes of your everyday life, imagine having to look after six different keys without one. My worst nightmare. Clearly, a keyring is an extremely important accessory and hence, worthwhile investing in. As with any other accessory, keyrings are a great opportunity to express yourself as they tell others about who you are, your lifestyle and quite possibly, your bank balance.
Sounds daunting doesn’t it? There is so much riding on this small device, but fear not, we have found the best keyring brands for you to protect your life’s greatest possessions in.
Bellroy
Bellroy describes their products as ‘Considered carry goods to enhance your everyday’. This perfectly describes their ‘key covers’ that neatly and elegantly allow you to carry anywhere from 1 – 8 keys. Their minimalistic design folds up your keys in a small leather pouch with a magnet to keep them tidy.
Il Bisonte
The famous, Tuscan leather tanners, Il Bisonte are famous for their ever cool and lasting duffel bags and their key rings are more than up to scratch for this reputation. Il Bisonte uses a process called ‘vegetable tanning’ to transform a cowhide into a beautiful, yet tough material that will stand the test of time and look good doing it.
Serapian
Proudly made in Italy, from some of the finest materials, Serapian creates beautiful leather and woven goods that are built to last. Their sophisticated black and chrome key rings are timeless and are bound to look cool even in decades to come.
Richings Greetham
Richings Greetham is a British brand creating utilitarian leather goods. Their products are designed to be used and functional with a carefully considered aesthetic.
Vitra
More famous for their chairs, Vitra employed Hella Jongerius to design a key ring. The final product depicts the windows of the Vitra House in Rhein, Germany. Created from premium leather and featuring the design elements of an architectural icon, this keychain is definitely one to consider.
Master-Piece
Since 1994, Master-Piece have been producing travel pieces and everyday accessories with a timeless appeal. The Japanese designed goods are stylish yet functional and are expertly made in Japan to the highest standards.
Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen and their iconic skull design make for a great key ring, with an edge. Made from brass and available in various colours, their skull key ring will help you stand out from the crowd in a not so subtle way. You could even attach it to your luggage to ward of anyone who may consider it theirs.
1017 ALYX 9SM
1017-ALYX-9SM is a forward thinking label that encompasses utilitarianism and rugged design cues. Their keychain is no different, featuring nylon webbing and the brands iconic ‘rollercoaster’ buckle which looks great. It should perform as good as it looks having been made in Italy to a clinically high standard.
Ambush
Ambush hopes to create unique jewellery and their ‘Padlock’ key ring most defiantly fits the bill. Not only will you be able to keep all your keys in one place, but you’ll be able to sleep easy, know they can’t fall off or be stolen thanks to it being a padlock. If you like the look but aren’t willing to spend $345, head to your local hardware store and pick up a padlock from there.
Rick Owens
Rick Owens offers a selection of keychains that are very luxurious, without making a song and dance about it. Made from a selection of high quality materials, their pieces are a good way to fly under the radar whilst still maintaining a luxurious aesthetic and feel.
Saint Laurent
A name that needs no introduction, the Parisian design house offers up some seriously good looking key rings. Combining silver hardwares and supple leathers, any of the Saint Laurent keychains will offer a timeless and clean cut look.
Hender Scheme
Another esteemed Japanese label, Hender Scheme offers a beautiful key ring made from high quality materials. Offering five individual clasps for your keys as well as one larger clasp, you’ll be able all your keys without compromise.
Givenchy
To add a hefty touch of luxury to your key ring, look no further than Givenchy. Featuring their iconic ‘4G’ design as well as their name and made from a selection of nylon, leather and silver hardware this key ring will handle anything you can throw at it and will look great doing so.
Bottega Venetta
Since 1966, Bottega Venetta has been producing artisanal leather goods in Vicenza, Italy. Their keychains feature their signature intrecciato weave which is a classic and timeless design that is known for its durability and elegance.
Maritime Ali
In recent years, Maritime Ali has been making waves in the jewellery scene in their attempts to bring back the heavy chains of 2000’s hip-hop. The Brooklyn based firm is refreshing in the key ring game with a selection of pieces that please the eye.
Maison Margiela
Maison Margiela takes an unique and creative look on the world of fashion, their designs are often a far cry from normal which gives them a distinct edgy look. Their key fob is sleek and functional, enabling you to clip three keys to anything you please.
Kingsman
Famous from the Kingsman film series, the brand is actually a collaboration between Mr Porter and the Film. They endeavour to make clothing and accessories for the modern man. The Kingsman key rings are yet another collaboration but with Deakin and Francis Leather, a traditional British brand that specialise in leather accessories.
Common Projects
Creating some of the worlds best sneakers, Common Projects knows how to make a high quality product that make a statement in the right way. Similar to their shoes, their key rings feature a striking minimalist design that is sure to function as well as it looks.
Paul Smith
Paul Smith is a man with an eclectic design taste that harks away from traditional British menswear. His keychains feature his signature coloured stripes and feature other designs including a Mini.
Mont Blanc
The clinical German leather brand Mont Blanc has created a timeless keyring that combines their immaculate leather and metal working skills. The brand uses their abilities to create gorgeous pens and bags to create a minimalist keyring that features beautiful details.