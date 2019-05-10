THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

18 Body Washes That Will Add Unwavering Masculinity To Your Daily Cleanliness

Your daily scrub down will never be the same again.

Best Men's Body Wash

Men, never neglect the humble body wash. We’re not talking about plain soap on a rope here, we’re talking about dedicated body washes that won’t dry out your skin, leave you itchy or aggravate your allergies whilst leaving you smelling like dishwashing detergent. You’re better than that and so are these body washes for guys.

So how does one use body wash? Think of it like soft wash hand soap but for your entire body – just don’t use it on your hair like shampoo (we know soap guys do this). You can apply some to your hands and rub yourself down before giving it a rinse or if you want to be more thorough, apply it to a wash cloth or similar body scrubber. Rub it onto your wet skin in circular motions and apply as required. Once you’re done, rinse and the job is finished – you’ll smell like a million bucks without all the itchy red rashes.

The 18 body washes we’ve selected below hail from all parts of the globe from Kiehl’s to Lab Series to Aesop to the high end stuff like Jo Malone. Whatever your budget or preference of body wash, you’re guaranteed to find the right one to slip into your toiletry bag or cabinet. Your white shirts, suits and hot dates will thank you for it later.

Murdock London Body Wash, 250ml
Murdock London Body Wash, 250ml $28
Kiehl's Body Fuel All-In-One Energizing Wash
Kiehl’s Body Fuel All In One Energizing Wash $28
Grooming Lounge Our Best Smeller Body Wash
Grooming Lounge Our Best Smeller Body Wash $32
Lab Series Pro LS All-In-One Shower Gel
Lab Series Pro LS All-In-One Shower Gel $35
Anthony Invigorating Rush Hair & Body Wash
Anthony Invigorating Rush Hair & Body Wash $38
L.A Bruket No. 104 Hand & Body Wash, 450ml
L.A Bruket No. 104 Hand & Body Wash, 450ml $40
Molton Brown Russian Leather Bath & Shower Gel
Molton Brown Russian Leather Bath & Shower Gel $45
Tom Dixon Orientalist Body Wash, 500ml
Tom Dixon Orientalist Body Wash, 500ml $50
Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser, 500ml
Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser, 500ml $55
Sachajuan Body Wash Ginger Flower, 500ml
Sachajuan Body Wash Ginger Flower, 500ml $55
Jo Malone Black Cedarwood & Juniper Body & Hand Wash
Jo Malone Black Cedarwood & Juniper Body & Hand Wash $56
Baxter of California Invigorating Body Wash Citrus and Herbal Musk, 473ml
Baxter of California Invigorating Body Wash Citrus and Herbal Musk, 473ml $59
Le Labo Santal 33 Shower Gel, 237ml
Le Labo Santal 33 Shower Gel, 237ml $62
Byredo Vetyver Hand Wash, 450ml
Byredo Vetyver Hand Wash, 450ml $64
Jack Black All Over Wash, 975ml
Jack Black All Over Wash, 975ml $75
Acqua Di Parma Colonia Shower Gel
Acqua Di Parma Colonia Shower Gel $83
Haeckels Seaweed/Sea Buckthorn Body Cleanser, 300ml
Haeckels Seaweed/Sea Buckthorn Body Cleanser, 300ml $84
Tom Ford Oud Wood Shower Gel
Tom Ford Oud Wood Shower Gel $95

