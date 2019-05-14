If you haven’t heard of the legendary chelsea boot then your wardrobe has been missing out on one of the most reliable and stylish footwear options for men today.

The appeal of the chelsea boot is its ability to straddle both the casual and formal wardrobe. It works with a suit as well as it does with a pair of jeans with the only rule being that it should be well looked after to retain its polished appeal.

With an illustrious ancestry extending back to the British monarchy, it’s no surprise that they’re so well-loved today. A quick walk down memory lane shows that chelsea boots were originally intended as riding boots. The Beatles would eventually wear them on stage and it soon became the British mod movement of the 1960s.

With the resurgence of the chelsea boot in the men’s fashion space, there’s no shortage of materials, colours and price points to choose from. Thankfully we’re about to make your job easier with 27 of the best chelsea boots for men to buy right now. And once you’ve done that you can learn how to wear and style them.