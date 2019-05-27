THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

20 Sublime Men’s Weekender Bags For The Perfect Stylish Getaway

Look like you own the plane, not load it.

Best Men's Duffle Bag

Feral sweatpants? Check. Overpriced airport latte that tastes like jet fuel? Check. Awesome weekend bag or duffle that’ll turn heads and light a fire in the loins of every passably attractive woman within a few miles? Eh, we can’t promise too much, but what we do know is that the cornerstone of a successful weekend trip is a good holdall.

Weekend bags are ideal for when you’re packing light without the cabin luggage, making the most of the essentials like jackets, sweaters and shavers, but still expecting to return home in one piece. They should fit comfortably in the overhead or under the car seat, and sustain the sort of punishment that goes with guys and boozy weekends.

Most importantly, they need to look like something you’d be happy showing to your boss if it’s a work trip, or taking into the office if you’re a stingy bastard that likes to use one bag for the gym and getting out of town.

The following twenty weekender and duffle bags are our best picks that’ll tick the style and value boxes (even if the fire in the loins thing doesn’t work out).

Timbuk2 The Tripper
Timbuk2 The Tripper $99
Eastpak Reader M+ in Black
Eastpak Reader M+ in Black $116
Herschel Supply Co
Herschel Supply Co. Novel $120
Patagonia Planing Duffel Bag
Patagonia Planing Duffel Bag $139
Satudays NYC Norfolk Hold All Bag Black
Satudays NYC Norfolk Hold All Bag Black $225
SWIMS Duffel
SWIMS Duffel $260
WP Standard Canvas Travel Bag
WP Standard Canvas Travel Bag $289
Briggs & Riley Baseline Suiter Duffle
Briggs & Riley Baseline Suiter Duffle $329
Horizn Studios SoFo Waxed Canvas Holdall
Horizn Studios SoFo Waxed Canvas Holdall $336
Ted Baker Potts
Ted Baker Potts $479
Mismo Navy/Dark Brown M/S Mega Tote
Mismo Navy/Dark Brown M/S Mega Tote $513
Tumi Alpha Bravo Buckley DuffelTumi Alpha Bravo Buckley Duffel
Tumi Alpha Bravo Buckley Duffel $550
Bennett Winch Black Commuter
Bennett Winch Black Commuter $573
Paul Smith Leather Trimmed Shell Holdall
Paul Smith Leather Trimmed Shell Holdall $630
Filson Leather Trimmed Twill Duffle Bag
Filson Leather Trimmed Twill Duffle Bag $648
WANT Les Essentiels Hartsfield Canvas Weekender Tote
WANT Les Essentiels Hartsfield Canvas Weekender Tote $650
J.Crew Leather Holdall
J.Crew Leather Holdall $757
Lotuff Leather + Todd Snyder Day Satchel in Chestnut
Lotuff Leather + Todd Snyder Day Satchel in Chestnut $2,310

