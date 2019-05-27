Feral sweatpants? Check. Overpriced airport latte that tastes like jet fuel? Check. Awesome weekend bag or duffle that’ll turn heads and light a fire in the loins of every passably attractive woman within a few miles? Eh, we can’t promise too much, but what we do know is that the cornerstone of a successful weekend trip is a good holdall.

Weekend bags are ideal for when you’re packing light without the cabin luggage, making the most of the essentials like jackets, sweaters and shavers, but still expecting to return home in one piece. They should fit comfortably in the overhead or under the car seat, and sustain the sort of punishment that goes with guys and boozy weekends.

Most importantly, they need to look like something you’d be happy showing to your boss if it’s a work trip, or taking into the office if you’re a stingy bastard that likes to use one bag for the gym and getting out of town.

The following twenty weekender and duffle bags are our best picks that’ll tick the style and value boxes (even if the fire in the loins thing doesn’t work out).

