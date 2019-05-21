Ah, Timex – you may have heard of the name but known little about this humble American watch company that was founded in 1854 as the Waterbury Clock Company in Connecticut, a firm which specialised in manufacturing clocks using brass wheels and gears before moving onto defence instruments.

Timex History

Fast forward almost 90 years and a man named Thomas Olsen would purchase the Waterbury Clock Company in 1941 before renaming the company as Timex. His business partner Joakim Lehmkuhl would also play a pivotal role following the the end of the Korean war in the 1950s in which defence equipment – tools produced by the company – was waning in demand.

Lehmkuhl was convinced that an inexpensive watch that was both accurate and durable would be a marketing success. He felt that low cost could be accomplished through the combination of automation, precision tooling techniques used in making fuse timers, and a simpler design than that of higher-priced Swiss watches. Durability was accomplished through a new hard alloy, ‘Armalloy’, developed through wartime research. The material was used to produce long wearing bearings, replacing the expensive jewels traditionally used in a watch’s movements. These innovations led to the eventual public debut of the Timex brand in 1950.

How To Wear Timex Watches

Daily wearability and affordability still rings true to the large range Timex watches of today. Many of them now employ the inexpensive Quartz movement which allows Timex to keep prices in check whilst focusing on heritage design instead.

What does this mean for the daily watch aficionado? Choices to suit any look or style without breaking the bank. The ten Timex watches we’ve hand picked are made for every type of man.

The full stainless steel construction of the Easy Reader Day Date perfectly pairs to more formal occasions whilst the black knurled casing of the Allied LT is best suited to more semi-casual affairs that demand a bit of flair – think denim, casual jackets and motorcycles. TImex’s Expedition and Coastal models are more robust units built for exploration and adventure so pair these with your best outdoor gear. Those who want to go black tie without breaking bank can opt for the slick design of the Fairfield Chronograph or Marlin Automatic – both easily paired with a tuxedo or black suit.

There’s even a military watch to round out the crop to ensure that any personality is catered to in good time. Check out the cool selection below and then find out the right way to wear them with your clothes.