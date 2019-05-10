They say the third time’s a charm but luck has nothing to do with the third generation BMW Z4. Engineering precision and provocative design has finally come together to welcome a bold new era in the sports convertible segment.
The new Z4 still ensures fun under the sun but this time around there’s an injection of BMW driving DNA to ensure that every journey is as exhilarating as the last. Ignite your senses and experience the ultimate driving machine – top down.
We’ve experienced the BMW Z4’s composure on the open road and whilst it scored top marks there, we wanted to put it through a different kind of pace. The kind of pace which sees it taking on one of the city’s most iconic modes of transport.
We put the BMW Z4 in a race against the 1,100 tonne Manly Ferry across Sydney Harbour. Who won? Watch the race below to find out.
If you still don’t believe the new BMW Z4 is the most fun you can have on four wheels then here’s 10 definitive reasons to get you behind the wheel of one.
Keep reading for discover ten reasons why we can’t get enough of the new 2019 BMW Z4.
#1
A Striking New BMW Design From Australian Calvin Luk
Bold lines break with traditional BMW design to create the future of sports cars. Australian designer Calvin Luk gave nod to classic cars through the appointment of a clamshell bonnet and beautifully integrated rear wing for the new Z4.
#2
Razor Sharp Handling
Razor sharp handling that dispels the ‘hairdresser’s car’ label for good thanks to 50:50 weight distribution, lower weight, improved rigidity and a wider track.
#3
Power You Can Feel
Exceptionally smooth power delivery paired with a throaty M40i exhaust will evoke pure driving excitement around every corner.
#4
Unmistakable Road Presence
Driving performance demands a strong presence and the Z4 accomplishes this with the iconic BMW kidney grille now set in a wider and narrower mesh pattern alongside stacked headlights for the first time ever.
#5
Enough Space To Haul Your Golf Clubs
The new Z4 features a generous 280-litres of boot space. There’s even a ski hatch to let longer items pass into the passenger compartment to ensure there’s more room for fun under the sun.
#6
You Won’t Lose Your Voice Or Hairstyle
Conversing with your passenger with the roof down has never been easier. The intelligent open top design that diverts airflow also means your hair will still be intact after a spirited drive.
#7
Uninterrupted Music To Your Ears
A Harmon Kardon sound system still pumps with the top down with near-zero loss of your music from external noise.
#8
A Home For Any Device
The clean and focused interior exhibits maximum creature comforts and minimal distraction. Wireless charging, USB and USB-C support also means your devices are past, present and future proofed.
#9
Information That Comes To You
The Z4 is the first roadster to receive a vibrant HUD (Head-Up Display). This means your eyes will never need to leave the road and that’s exactly how the Z4 should be driven.
#10
Never Get Rained On Again
How do you improve a device that’s accomplished a job for decades? You make it faster, quieter and stronger. You make it German. Opening or closing the roof is whisper quiet and takes just 10 seconds at speeds of up to 50km/h. Yes, 50km/h!