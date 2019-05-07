Just Thinking About Coffee Could Boost Your Brain Function, Study Finds

At the best of times I’m no morning lark. But when I miss my 8am Macchiato I descend into a scatterbrained mess. However, Australian scientists from the University of Monash and Canadian researchers from the University of Toronto have just discovered that I need only envision the steam on my tongue and the freshly-ground smell in my nose to regain my powers of concentration.

Or so their latest study, published in volume 70 of Elsevier’s Consciousness & Cognition Journal, just claimed. In the report scientists, Eugene Y Chan and Sam J Maglio worked off the idea that—in Western society—coffee is associated with greater arousal than tea, predicting that exposure to coffee should increase arousal and lower mental construal level.

They tested this hypothesis with four experiments, presenting participants with cues related to either coffee or tea, to see how they reacted. The results suggested that exposure to coffee cues can lead to “concrete construal” via greater arousal, crucially, “even without actually drinking coffee or tea” (Elsevier).

Cues took the form of being asked to come up with advertising catchphrases, or simply being asked to read news-stories about coffee or tea. The participants’ arousal levels were then measured via a mixture of heart monitors and self-reporting how alert they felt.

At the end these same volunteers then completed an assessment of their “construal level”—a measure of how focussed (or not) they felt. Both sets of results revealed that participants were more positively affected by coffee as opposed to tea.

As scientists from The City University of New York and Temple University Philadelphia came to a similar conclusion, in a separate investigation, it seems there is something to this. Although, if you’re after a guaranteed boost—and the other Healthline approved benefits to coffee—you’re probably just better off drinking the stuff (in moderation, of course).

However, before we go making any sweeping conclusions, the Aderall-esque effect of thinking about coffee is to be expected from people who come from countries with a Starbucks on every corner, in which an espresso is synonymous with getting sh*t done. So further research is required to see if this handy placebo effect applies across all cultures.

