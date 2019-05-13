Bremont Gives Nod To The Iconic Jaguar D-type Race Car With Its Latest Timepiece

It’s no news that Jaguar have been quietly tinkering away at their revitalised D-type race car from the 1950s in order to fulfil an unfinished order. It’s an important milestone for Jaguar and that’s why Bremont have paid tribute to the car with their latest limited edition timepiece.

Only 300 pieces of the watch will be made to coincide with the car’s 300hp rating. Design-wise the blue dialled bi-compax chronograph (inspired by pantones of the Ecurie Ecosse Jaguar race team) features brushed nickel sub-dials and a Tachymeter dial ring with a movement housed in a 43mm satin finished three-piece Trip-Tick case – that means it’s eight times harder than regular steel cases.

Flip the watch around and you’ll be greeted with open case back which displays the mechanical BE-50AE movement in all its glory – intricate Jaguar steering wheel inspired rotor included. Other worthy design features include a crown bearing the original Dunlop tyre tread and heritage Jaguar logo finished on its end.

Technical Specifications

Case: 43mm satined and hardened stainless steel Bremont Trip-Tick construction

Movement: Calibre 13 1⁄4’’’ BE-50AE automatic

Functions: Hour, minutes, small seconds counter at 9 o’clock, date window at 6 o’clock, 30 minute counter at 3 o’clock, chronograph centre sweep seconds hand

Power Reserve: 42 hours

Water Resistance: 100m

Strap: Jaguar Blue leather strap

Ratings: Chronometer rated to ISO 3159 standard

