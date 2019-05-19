The main issue most of us encounter when trying to emulate this look? The price. Most high quality aluminium suitcases, especially those made in Germany by a brand we all know and love are extremely expensive. They start at a quite frankly extortionate $1,300 dollars for a small carry on model. Whilst these are undoubtedly a worthy investment, not all of us can justify the upfront cost (especially when you could fly to Europe and back for the same money). None the less, we would love to get the look alongside our cool carry on luggage.

Well, after some digging, we found this. A lookalike that at $119, costs less than 10% of the premium models.