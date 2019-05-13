Chris Pine Just Made Your Most Embarrassing 90s Look Insanely Cool Again

The year was 1998 and boy bands like The Backstreet Boys, NSycn, 5IVE (legitimately spelt with a digit) were reigning supreme on the pop charts, but what else did they all have common? Chris Pine‘s centre split haircut which defined an era of young men who wanted to look cool with their head-to-toe track suits and baggy ‘poo pants’.

It was a marvellously interesting decade and whilst the sports branded tracksuits have long gone, Chris Pine has seemingly brought back the haircut without anyone even noticing. And somehow he made it look cool. But let’s face it, Pine could make a mullet look cool. Pine was spotted at a TNT event recently in North Hollywood rocking a very stylish suede combo that consisted of a mustard yellow suede jacket, washed denim, a relaxed scoop neck tee and beige suede boots.

It’s a simple yet effective look made for weekend duties so if you’re looking for a versatile and affordable look to pull off then this is it. All you need is a good suede jacket, nicely fitted denim and a slick pair of chelsea boots. The centre split hair? We’ll leave that optional for other men’s hairstyles that are trending at the moment.

Just don’t say we didn’t warn you…

