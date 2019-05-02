Here’s The Most Affordable Way To Enjoy Your Favourite Cocktail At 30,000 Feet

We all have our poison of choice, mine is a classic old fashioned. One problem I encounter on a regular basis, is that I can never seem to enjoy an ice cold old fashioned whilst at 30,000 feet (I am sure you encounter this same issue). For whatever reason, Airlines never seem to be able to cater to my drink choices and the reality is drinking on planes is one of the worlds finest experiences (In moderation).

This is all well and good, but airlines aren’t going to cater to everyones specific alcoholic requirements I hear you say. Well no, airlines might not be stocking a nicely aged Bourbon, Angostura Bitter and a thinly sliced orange peel anytime soon, but you can get one of these fantastic ‘Carry on Cocktail Kits’ from W&P Design.

No matter your poison, the nice people at W&P have created a carry on cocktail kit for you. They currently offer some of the of the more popular drinks including Gin and Tonics, Old Fashioned’s, Moscow Mules, Italian Spritz’, Champagne and Hot Toddy’s as a carry on kit. Each kit comes in a beautiful little tin and a selection of items you will need to make your in flight cocktail. All you’ll need is some alcohol and other mixers from the flight attendant to finish off the drink. It’s that simple, bottoms up!