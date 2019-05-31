Men On Dating Apps Are More Likely To Take Steroids, Finds Harvard Study

Tinder, Bumble, Coffee Meets Bagel…if you’re a guy and you’re on a dating app then it’s more likely you’ll be insecure enough to take steroids. That’s according to the latest findings from Harvard’s Chan School of Public Health.

The research which forms part of a bigger study focused on the unhealthy weight management practices of those who used online dating to find love in comparison to those who didn’t. It was a study which involved more than 1,700 American adults, both male and female, between the ages of 18 and 65. In total they discovered that people using these apps were 2.7 to 16.2 times more likely to have an eating disorder. Whilst females were more vulnerable in the latter case, it was the male findings which provided an insight into the state of today’s male body image phenomenon.

Not surprisingly the study’s author Dr. Alvin Tran, said that: “Individual dating app users are continuously engaging in a cycle in which they are evaluating profile pictures and brief descriptions of others, yet are being subject to scrutiny themselves.”

He added that this open platform for judging one another often led men to want to be leaner and more muscular.

This is what the men revealed from the 1,762 subjects surveyed:

33% of the men said they used dating apps

54.1% of men reported fasting

36.4% of men reported purposefully vomiting

41.1% of men said they used laxatives to manage their weight

Some adults in the focus group (male and female) admitted to using diet pills, muscle-building supplements and anabolic steroids to reach a certain weight

Side Effects Of Steroid Use

We’ve touched on the effects of steroid use in a past article and there’s plenty of information online – much of it differing depending on the type of steroid. Current studies however have indicated that these are the temporary side effects steroid users can expect.

Testicular Shrinkage

It’s not often you hear the US National Library Of Medicine talking about gonads. But testicular shrinkage is an all-too-real side-effect of steroid usage. According to a study published in said journal, taking steroids increases testosterone levels, which throws the body’s natural hormone balance out of whack. In response, your body shuts down native testosterone production and the family jewels shrivel like uneaten avocados. The higher the dose and the longer the use, the longer testosterone suppression continues. Men can suffer lasting fertility and sexual dysfunction problems long after steroid use has stopped.

Erectile Dysfunction

It’s not just the little guys that pay the price for your juice habit. Former steroid users often have trouble getting it up during sex because their body has become accustomed to the artificial testosterone. Without that extra influx, the body exhibits classic “low T” symptoms. Topping that list (and not much else) is erectile dysfunction.

Breast Growth

Pumped up pecs? #Goals. Actual breasts? Not so much. The male body naturally converts a percentage of testosterone into estrogen, but when a guy takes an excessive amount of testosterone, his body creates more estrogen to match it. The spike in estrogen can cause gynocomastia – enlargement of the breasts. Not only will your girlfriend will be furious when her favourite bras start to go missing, but you may even end up having to see a doctor like Joseph T Cruise, a male breast reduction surgeon. The problem is so widespread that a recent in house study showed that fifty percent of patients who come to see him have hormone-induced gynecomastia—and the “vast majority” are bodybuilders who have taken steroids at some point in their lives.

Baldness

Dare you risk messing with your mane? Anecdotal evidence is probably all you need to be wary of hair loss, but if you ain’t adverse to a bit of data, various studies (such as this one, published at Science Daily) have established hair loss as a side-effect of steroid use. Numerous factors play a potential role in hair loss, some of which have nothing to do with drug abuse, but steroids up your chances in the baldness lottery. Some men are particularly sensitive to testosterone, and if they are already prone to male-pattern baldness, the process can be accelerated by the increased hormonal imbalance created by steroids.

Heart & Liver Damage

Studies have found that anabolic steroid use causes decreased levels of HDL (or “good” cholesterol) and increased levels of LDL (or “bad” cholesterol), increasing the risk of heart attack. High levels of liver toxicity have also been found in juicers, which means a very significant risk of serious liver damage. Although it’s tragic, there is an irony here: health-conscious men damaging their bodies in pursuit of an unattainable perfect physique.

Aggressive Behaviour

Of all the side effects of steroid use, this is the most famous. Long-term reliance on performance-enhancing drugs has been linked to aggressive and violent behavior colloquially known as “roid rage.” This study conducted by Dartmouth college highlights the effects steroids can have on your brain, including mood swings, paranoia and anxiety. Other research has linked steroid use to poor mental health later in life. Steroids have also been (less conclusively) linked to increases in a persons likelihood to commit both homicide and suicide. Either way: play it safe and stick to spinach.

