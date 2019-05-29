Denim, as you all know can be hit or miss. There are so many aspects that contribute to the perfect pair of jeans from price to colour to thread quality and most importantly fit. All of these factors play key roles in denim and it is hard to find a pair that does everything just right.

Most great looking quality jeans with superior fit are expensive but most cheaper jeans don’t offer the quality and fit of their more expensive counterparts. It’s a struggle to find a perfect pair of jeans, trust us, we know – and some never actually find the perfect pair even if they know how to wear jeans.