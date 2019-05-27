Building the perfect physique starts in the kitchen and we don’t mean raiding the ice cream safe every two days. Today we’re talking about your body’s metabolism and how to speed it up in order to burn excess calories, drop weight and reduce the risk of obesity related diseases. These foods come as a suggestion from the research compiled by Medical News Today and features some all time favourites like eggs, green tea and coffee. More importantly they’re cheap and readily available.

Burn baby, burn.

Eggs

Protein-rich foods like eggs are the best options for speeding up your metabolism. Protein is credited for boosting metabolism thanks to its nutrients which increase metabolic rate as the human body requires more energy to digest than it does for fats or carbs. With 6.29grams of protein per hard boiled egg, it’s a perfect and cheap option for those wanting to increase their metabolism. Research has even suggested that people who consumed 29 percent of their total caloric as protein experienced a higher metabolic rate than people who received 11 percent of their total calories from protein.

Flaxseeds

Known as the “functional food”, flaxseeds contain protein, vitamins and key nutrients that boost metabolism and improve metabolic syndrome. In other words it helps to prevent conditions which contribute to diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease. Scientists cite a recent 2019 study which saw a boost in metabolism on mice who consumed flaxseeds. They attributed this to the food’s natural fibre, protein, essential omega-3 fats, antioxidants, and more. They even went as far as suggesting that the food could treat: arthritis, autoimmune diseases, cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, neurological disorders and osteoporosis.

Lentils

According to a 2016 study on animals, researchers found that eating lentils and legumes like beans and peas was crucial in preventing and treating metabolic syndrome. They’re also rich in protein with fibre to kick.

Chilli & Capsicums

Not only do capsicums speed up metabolism, they also provide good levels of satiety (feeling of fullness). This is thanks to a compound found in the vegetable called capsaicin. Reports from 2012 and 2015 suggest that consuming capsaicin will moderately boost one’s metabolic rate.

Ginger

You might not be a fan of ginger alone, but adding it to meals is said to increase one’s body temperature and metabolic rate to help control appetite. A 2018 review on the studies surrounding ginger found that there were positive effects on weight loss and metabolic profiles in overweight people. Probably stay away from ginger beer though as the high levels of sugar might offset the benefits.

Green Tea

A favourite amongst detractors of coffee, green tea is said to possess a host of health benefits. The verdict is however still out on its effectiveness despite suggestions that it can increase fat metabolism both at rest and during exercise. A small study in 2013 suggests that drinking 4 cups of green tea daily can significantly help drop body weight and your BMI (Body Mass Index) amongst other things.

Coffee

There is a God after all – a coffee God that is. Thanks to its high caffeine content it’s believed that coffee can stimulate metabolism. Decaffeinated coffee is exempt from the metabolism-boosting effects and there also rules to follow. If you add cream or sugar to the coffee, the calorie content will increase meaning you’ll undo the fast metabolism.

Brazil Nuts

You won’t need to travel to Brazil to try these nuts. Brazil nuts are readily available at your local supermarket and are known as one of the richest sources of selenium, the mineral that looks after metabolism, reproduction and immune function. As a bonus they also contain protein and healthy fats that can make you feel fuller. There’s a catch though. The National Institute of Health states that a single Brazil nut contains 68 – 91 micrograms of selenium, a figure which is over the daily recommended limit of 55 micrograms a day. The researchers says it’s important not to go overboard with nuts as this could cause selenium toxicity.

Broccoli

Glucoraphanin is the stuff in broccoli that’s said to benefit metabolism. More specifically it helps “retune” metabolism as well as lowering blood fat levels. The result is the reduction in risk of age-related diseases.

Dark Leafy Vegetables

Kale junkies rejoice. This along with spinach and other leafy green vegetables contain a high iron content which aids in boosting metabolism. Whilst eating on it on its own is hard, the best bet is to mix them into salads and other dishes.

