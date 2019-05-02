If you thought risqué-selfies were complicated, you clearly haven’t tried to take the perfect nude. If you have, you’ll know how quickly questionable lighting and a dodgy self-timer can turn Vogue-like expectations into “I’ll settle for anything as long as I don’t look like a complete potato.”

Whether you’ve just started learning how to sext without embarrassing yourself, or you are a verified eggplant emoji expert, there are a number of ways to improve your nude selfie game.

Much like a meandering Tinder conversation: we all get there eventually. But why endure an awkward period of trial-and-error when you can learn from the best in the business?

Fortunately Omfgmeow, an award-winning Adult Model and professional nude selfie taker, yesterday revealed her top tips on Vice, applicable for both men and women alike.

Experiment With Angles

Find the angles that are most flattering for your body and who knows—your nude recipient might even respond! But to get the perfect angle, you may need some help. This is where the pros come in, with Omfgmeow recommending a suction cup-shaped piece of plastic called a Popsocket, a smartphone accessory which helps you hold on in difficult positions.

“A PopSocket allows you to get the craziest angles while maintaining stability and that sexy booty pose.”

Get Your Selfie Stick Out Of The Frame

While selfie sticks are a great alternative to a Popsocket or a sprained wrist, Omfgmeow says: “don’t forget to angle it so that you’re keeping the stick and stick-holding arm out of the shot.”

“It’s so unsettling when people don’t do this.”

Don’t Get Overexcited

Make like a marksman; “Set up your shot, exhale half a breath, pause, and press the shutter button. It’ll keep your hands from shaking and steady your focus,” (Vice).

Accentuate Your ‘Assets’

It wasn’t just adult model Omfgmeow doling out advice, with sex and culture writer Sofia Barrett-Ibarria revealing on Vice, “Any ass can look amazing as long as the camera is positioned lower than the butt pointed slightly up.”

Invest In A Selfie Mirror

Unless you’re a contortionist as well as a nude enthusiast, the classic mirror selfie is the easiest way to get your entire, majestic self into the frame.

More so if you’re a professional, with Omfgmeow telling Vice: “I cannot stress how much… (a full length mirror is) necessary if you are trying to get the best selfies…These mirrors are great for front pics, for booty pics, and for kneeling on the floor pics.”

Clean Your Room

Religious self-help gurus and sexy Instagram influencers may be world’s apart, but they do a agree on one thing: you should keep your darn room clean. At all times. After all, who knows when the inspiration to take a nude selfie will strike?

“No one wants to see a bag of Cheetos in the background,” (Omfgmeow).

Always Use Natural Light

Before we let you get back to increasing the security on your icloud, we would be remiss not to provide you with one further tip, courtesy of Thrillist photographer Cole Saladino: use natural light.

“Natural light is far kinder to bare flesh than artificial bulbs, and offers a softer glow that won’t create nasty shadows in the wrong places,” (Thrillist).

“Sure, you might flash your neighbors by exposing your naked bod in front of the window—but the temporary embarrassment won’t hold a candle to the unequivocal joy from the recipient of your sext,” the eternal optimists over at Thrillist add.