Get 25% Off The Watch That’s Built For Hawaii’s Toughest Lifeguards

Dive watches are often too expensive, made out of precious materials and mechanisms that you wouldn’t ever want falling to the bottom of the sea.
There is a solution in a watch that isn’t going to break your bank though and that’s the official watches of the Hawaiian Lifeguards Association – one of the most robust watches for those who like to take on the seas on a daily basis.
The D’Marge Deals team writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.